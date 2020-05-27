Covid-19: As Rajasthan crosses 7,500-mark, Jhalawar records 64 cases in 24 hours

india

Updated: May 27, 2020 12:46 IST

Rajasthan has seen further spike in the number of coronavirus disease cases and the overall figure has crossed the 7,500-mark.

The Rajasthan health department said on Wednesday that 109 new Covid-19 positive cases and two fatalities have been reported till 9 am today. “The total tally of positive cases in the state has risen to 7,645,” the department said.

In the last 24 hours, the highest number of cases (64) was recorded from Jhalawar, followed by six each in Jaipur and Bharatpur. However, the highest number of cases are in Jaipur (1866), followed by Jodhpur (1,278), according to data shared by the state health department.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot held a review meeting on Tuesday where he directed officials to conduct impact study of measures taken to contain the spread of the disease.

He said some experts had opined that the number of cases might rise in the coming days, therefore, the level of alertness should remain the same in the state.

The chief minister also asked the officials to ensure food and other facilities at quarantine centres in the state.

Chief Secretary D B Gupta later informed the media that three task forces of officials had been formed for preparing action plans for departments related with Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), agriculture and construction. The task forces will submit their reports by June 5.

While there are 3,180 active cases in the state, a total of 3,773 patients have been discharged from hospitals after recovering from the disease.

Jaipur has recorded a maximum of 83 deaths in the state, followed by Jodhpur with 17 deaths and Kota with 16 fatalities.

Among the total 7,536 cases in the state are 2,029 migrants who have recently returned to Rajasthan from other states/UTs.