Covid-19: India records more daily recoveries than new cases for 6 successive weeks

india

Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 09:05 IST

India has recorded more daily recoveries from Covid-19 than daily new cases for six successive weeks, shows government data. “India has continued the unbroken trend of the daily new recoveries outpacing the daily new additions for the 44th day. A total number of 43,851 Covid-19 patients recovered on Monday against just 30,548 newly detected cases. This translates to a net reduction of 13,303 in the active caseload which now stands at 465,478,” said the health ministry statement.

Also, decline in daily new Covid-19 cases continues in the country. “Daily new cases numbering 30,548 is a historic low that assumes significance, given many countries in Europe and America are experiencing a continuous steep rise in daily new cases. The government’s efforts to continue to maintain high levels of comprehensive testing have resulted in bringing down the net positivity to sustained low levels,” said the health ministry.

The cumulative positivity rate of the past three weeks has also shown a decline with the positivity rate going down from 7.61% around end of October to the current 7.04%.

The recovery rate has further improved to 93.27%. The total recovered cases as on date stand at 8,249,579. Also, 78.59% of the recovered cases reported on Monday are from 10 states and Union Territories (UTs).

Delhi saw the greatest number of recoveries as 7,606 confirmed cases recovered. Kerala registered 6,684 daily recoveries while West Bengal followed by reporting 4,480 new recoveries.

The other states in the list are Maharashtra (3,063), Tamil Nadu (2,520), Karnataka (2,363), Andhra Pradesh (2,140), Haryana (1,930), Rajasthan (1,890), and Uttar Pradesh (1,783).

About 77% of the new cases have also been reported from 10 states and UTs. Kerala recorded 4,581 new cases. Delhi, which saw a surge in new cases over the last few days, reported 3,235 new cases on Monday, followed closely by West Bengal reporting 3,053 new cases.

The maximum number of deaths due to Covid-19 is also reported from 10 states, with Delhi reporting most deaths (about a fifth of total new deaths) in a single day, followed by Maharashtra.