Home / India News / Covid-19 lockdown 2.0: Health, motor insurance policy renewal extended till May 15

Covid-19 lockdown 2.0: Health, motor insurance policy renewal extended till May 15

Sitharaman took to Twitter on Thursday morning and posted that the move is aimed to mitigate the hardships of policyholders “whose health & motor (third party) insurance policies are due for renewal during COVID-19 lockdown”.

india Updated: Apr 16, 2020 10:24 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The extension is for the insurance policies that are due between March 25 and May 3.(Bloomberg)
         

In the wake of the ongoing coronavirus lockdown, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said that policyholders can now renew their health and motor insurance policies till May 15.

Sitharaman took to Twitter on Thursday morning and posted that the move is aimed to mitigate the hardships of policyholders “whose health & motor (third party) insurance policies are due for renewal during COVID-19 lockdown”.

“Govt. has issued notification allowing policyholders to make payments on or before 15.05.2020 towards renewal of their policies,” her tweet read.

The extension is for the insurance policies that are due between March 25 and May 3.

Sitharaman said that the move is to “ensure their continuity and hassle-free claims payment during the above grace period”.

This comes a day after the government issued a revised list of guidelines that are to be followed during the extended phase of the coronavirus lockdown.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Apri 14 extended the 21-day coronavirus lockdown till May 15.

On Thursday, as per the data released by the Ministry of Health, India reported over 12,000 cases of Covid-19. India has as many as 12,380 Covid-19 cases which include 10,477 active cases, 1,488 cured or discharged patients and 414 deaths, the Union Health Ministry said in the figures released this morning on its website.

Maharashtra, Delhi and Tamil Nadu continue to struggle with the rising number of coronavirus cases. With 2,916 Covid-19 active cases, Maharashtra has registered the highest number of coronavirus cases in the country. The state has recorded 187 deaths so far while 295 patients have recovered.

Delhi has the second-highest number of coronavirus cases in the country. As many as 1,578 people have tested positive of coronavirus in the national capital.

