No tandoor at eateries, open burning of waste: List of curbs under Grap-1 in Delhi

GRAP is a set of emergency measures that kick in to prevent further deterioration of air quality once it reaches a certain threshold. The first stage, GRAP-1, kicks in when the AQI is between 201 and 300.

"The Air Quality lndex (AQI) of Delhi which was observed 179 (Moderate category)on October 20, has exhibited a sharp rise with AQI of 244 at 2 pm on October 21 (Poor category)," said the CAQM in a statement, news agency PTI reported.

As the air quality in Delhi slipped into the “poor” category on Wednesday, the Commission of Air Quality Management (CQAM) enforced stage-I restrictions of the Graded Response Action Plan or GRAP .

What extra measures are included in Delhi’s winter pollution action plan?

What extra measures are included in Delhi’s winter pollution action plan?

What restrictions are imposed under GRAP-1 in Delhi?

What restrictions are imposed under GRAP-1 in Delhi?

Under GRAP-1, restrictions are aimed at cutting pollution at source, such as restricting the use of coal and firewood as fuel in tandoors in hotels, restaurants, banning of garbage, leaves or other waste.

The following restrictions are now in place across the National Capital Region: - Dust control is mandatory at all construction and demolition sites. Projects larger than 500 square metres must have an approved dust management plan.

- Open burning of garbage, leaves, and other waste is banned.

- The use of coal or firewood in roadside food stalls and commercial kitchens is prohibited. Hotels, restaurants, and open eateries must use only electricity, gas, or other clean fuels for cooking.

- Diesel generators are restricted, except for essential or emergency use.

- Vehicles that visibly pollute the air can be fined or impounded.

- Traffic regulations include deployment of traffic police at key intersections and instructions for drivers to switch off engines at red lights.

- Diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years remain banned in Delhi.

- Residents are advised to turn off engines at red lights and avoid idling. Prefer hybrid or electric vehicles to reduce emissions.

- Polluting industries and thermal power plants within 300 km of Delhi face enforcement action.

- Report pollution-related issues using the Green Delhi App, SAMEER App, or by dialing 311.

Govt's winter action plan The Delhi government on Tuesday prepared a 'Winter Action Plan' to be implemented from November 1 to February 28 to combat air pollution in the national capital.

“The Winter Action Plan will remain in force from 1 November to 28 February, with construction and demolition curbs, AI-based site monitoring, 50% Work From Home and staggered office timings. Cleaner mobility through EV buses, Metro, last-mile connectivity and carpooling will support the effort,” Delhi CM Rekha Gupta said.