‘Not a travel agent’: Shashi Tharoor amid row over Rahul Gandhi's foreign trip
Tharoor was asked why Gandhi had travelled abroad while the Opposition was protesting in the national capital.
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday said he was “not a travel agent” when asked about Rahul Gandhi's purported trip abroad amid protests in Delhi against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
Tharoor was interacting with reporters in the Keralam capital when he was asked why Gandhi had travelled abroad while the Opposition was protesting in the national capital, news agency PTI reported.
"I am not a travel agent. There is no point in asking me that question. Why did I leave Delhi and come here now? Every person has certain responsibilities. So, I cannot comment on that," Tharoor said.
BJP targets Rahul Gandhi over reported foreign visit
Tharoor’s remarks came after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) criticised Gandhi over his purported ongoing foreign trip, saying the Congress leader is “tired of spreading lies” after his campaign against Gyanesh Kumar.
However, the Opposition said all protests have been put on hold in view of the festive season.
Taking to X, the BJP shared a purported video of Gandhi seated inside a business-class cabin of a flight. “I’m tired of spreading lies… Let me go roam around Vietnam for a few days… Who would even find out?” it said.
BJP spokesperson RP Singh accused Gandhi of repeatedly going abroad after participating in political campaigns. “After undertaking a yatra in Bihar, he went abroad on a holiday for two months,” he said, suggesting that the latest trip followed a familiar pattern.
BJP leader Shazia Ilmi also questioned Gandhi’s commitment, accusing him of using political protests as an excuse for taking another break.
INDIA bloc seeks Kumar's resignation
The INDIA bloc has been seeking Kumar’s resignation over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and even held a series of protests in recent days. Gandhi was at the forefront of the protests and marches in Delhi, even as he and several other leaders were detained on several occasions.
The purported tour also comes after Gandhi’s participation in the Congress’s Goa Rakhon Yatra in the poll-bound state. According to reports, he is expected to be away for four days.
Congress dismisses BJP's criticism
The Congress dismissed the BJP’s criticism as an unnecessary controversy.
“He is merely stepping away for two or three days; what is the problem with that? The INDIA bloc will stage a massive protest against Gyanesh Kumar on November 1st,” Congress general secretary KC Venugopal told a Malayalam news channel.
Former Congress MP Sandeep Dikshit said Gandhi’s foreign visits often involved interactions with students and intellectuals, and questioned why the BJP was making an issue of the trip.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShivya Kanojia
Shivya Kanojia is a journalist at Hindustan Times, where she works in the fast-paced digital news ecosystem with a strong sense of editorial judgement and a clear understanding of what makes a story both important and traffic-driven. An alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Shivya brings a thoughtful balance of news value and audience relevance to her work, ensuring stories resonate beyond the immediate headline. Over the course of her three-year journey in the digital news space, Shivya has worked across a wide range of beats, including politics, civic issues, human-interest features and trending news. This diverse exposure has shaped her ability to approach stories with nuance, adaptability and context, whether she is breaking down complex developments or spotlighting everyday narratives that often go unnoticed. She is particularly drawn to human-interest stories, interviews and explainers that offer depth and clarity, aiming to move past surface-level reporting to explore the people, emotions and circumstances behind the news. Prior to joining Hindustan Times, Shivya worked with Firstpost and Times Now, where she covered a broad spectrum of topics and honed her skills in digital journalism . Outside the newsroom, Shivya enjoys discovering new cafés, drawn to good coffee, cosy spaces and unhurried conversations. Shopping is another pastime she cherishes, not always out of necessity, but often guided by instinct and the simple joy of stumbling upon unexpected finds. Above all, she treasures time spent with loved ones, finding meaning in shared laughter, simple moments and memories that linger long after.Read More