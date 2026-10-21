‘Not a travel agent’: Shashi Tharoor amid row over Rahul Gandhi's foreign trip

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday said he was “not a travel agent” when asked about Rahul Gandhi's purported trip abroad amid protests in Delhi against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Tharoor’s remarks came after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) criticised Gandhi over his purported ongoing foreign trip. (ANI)

Tharoor was interacting with reporters in the Keralam capital when he was asked why Gandhi had travelled abroad while the Opposition was protesting in the national capital, news agency PTI reported.

"I am not a travel agent. There is no point in asking me that question. Why did I leave Delhi and come here now? Every person has certain responsibilities. So, I cannot comment on that," Tharoor said.

BJP targets Rahul Gandhi over reported foreign visit Tharoor’s remarks came after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) criticised Gandhi over his purported ongoing foreign trip, saying the Congress leader is “tired of spreading lies” after his campaign against Gyanesh Kumar.

However, the Opposition said all protests have been put on hold in view of the festive season.

Taking to X, the BJP shared a purported video of Gandhi seated inside a business-class cabin of a flight. “I’m tired of spreading lies… Let me go roam around Vietnam for a few days… Who would even find out?” it said.

BJP spokesperson RP Singh accused Gandhi of repeatedly going abroad after participating in political campaigns. “After undertaking a yatra in Bihar, he went abroad on a holiday for two months,” he said, suggesting that the latest trip followed a familiar pattern.

BJP leader Shazia Ilmi also questioned Gandhi’s commitment, accusing him of using political protests as an excuse for taking another break.

INDIA bloc seeks Kumar's resignation The INDIA bloc has been seeking Kumar’s resignation over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and even held a series of protests in recent days. Gandhi was at the forefront of the protests and marches in Delhi, even as he and several other leaders were detained on several occasions.

The purported tour also comes after Gandhi’s participation in the Congress’s Goa Rakhon Yatra in the poll-bound state. According to reports, he is expected to be away for four days.

Congress dismisses BJP's criticism The Congress dismissed the BJP’s criticism as an unnecessary controversy.

“He is merely stepping away for two or three days; what is the problem with that? The INDIA bloc will stage a massive protest against Gyanesh Kumar on November 1st,” Congress general secretary KC Venugopal told a Malayalam news channel.

Former Congress MP Sandeep Dikshit said Gandhi’s foreign visits often involved interactions with students and intellectuals, and questioned why the BJP was making an issue of the trip.