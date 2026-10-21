HT Evening Brief Oct 21: Grap 1 imposed in Delhi-NCR as AQI turns ‘poor’; Rubio reaffirms US commitment to India ties
Here's a quick recap of the day's top headlines from India, the world and the field of sports and entertainment.
Good evening! Here's your 5-minute wrap of the day's top headlines from across the country, the world and the field of sports and entertainment.
Grap 1 imposed in Delhi-NCR as AQI enters 'poor' category day after Dussehra
The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Wednesday notified the implementation of actions under Stage I measures of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap 1) in Delhi-NCR, aimed at reducing air pollution measures. The Grap 1 notification comes in the backdrop of Delhi's air quality index entering ‘poor’ (AQI of 2O1-3OO) category. Read more here.
‘You’re not GenZ', Delhi HC tells Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka while hearing plea against custody extension
The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka their ages and told them they were “not Gen Z”. The court was hearing a plea by the two CJP leaders against the extension of their judicial custody by a special executive magistrate (SEM) court. Read more here.
US relationship with Pakistan ‘will never come at expense’ of India ties, says Marco Rubio
Deep Dive
US secretary of state Marco Rubio has said that United States' relationships with Pakistan or any other country “will never come at the expense” of its ties with India – a response he gave to a question related to concerns being reportedly raised about Washington's ties with Islamabad. Rubio was asked whether a situation like the 1970s, when then-US President Richard Nixon and his national security advisor Henry Kissinger displayed a slant towards Pakistan, was returning. Read more here.
Jeweller who crafted 'Sengol' installed in Parliament dies at 99. PM Modi condoles loss
India's leading jeweller Vummidi Ethiraj passed away in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, on Wednesday at the age of 99. Following his demise, Vice President CP Radhakrishnan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sadness and condoled his death. Read more here.
‘I am telling you he was part of the problem’: Palash Sen says Salman Khan also took part in paid negative PR in Bollywood
During a Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan criticised trolls for making harsh comments about actors when their films fail at the box office. He also spoke about allegations that some actors pay for negative PR campaigns against their peers. Now, singer, songwriter and actor Palash Sen has weighed in on the issue in an interview with Screen, alleging that Salman himself was part of the problem. Read more here.
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Follow the latest breaking news, major developments and agenda-setting stories from India and around the world with the newsdesk at Hindustan Times. Operating round the clock, the desk brings together experienced editors, reporters and correspondents to deliver fast, accurate and contextual reporting across subjects that influence public policy, governance, business, society and international affairs. The HT News Desk covers politics, elections, government policies, the economy, business and markets, science and technology, the environment, law and order, infrastructure, education, climate issues and geopolitics, while closely tracking developments across states, institutions and global capitals. The team also leads coverage of major breaking news events, policy announcements, court proceedings, natural disasters, public emergencies and significant international developments. Reports published by the newsdesk are based on information gathered from reporters on the ground, official statements, government agencies, court records, regulatory filings, recognised institutions and other authoritative sources. Stories undergo editorial scrutiny and verification processes to ensure accuracy, fairness and relevance, and are updated as events evolve and additional information becomes available. Whether covering a key political decision in New Delhi, an economic policy shift affecting millions, a landmark court ruling or a major global event, the HT News Desk aims to provide readers with reliable, fact-based journalism that delivers not only the latest developments but also the context and analysis needed to understand their wider implications.Read More