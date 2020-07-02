e-paper
Covid 19: Maharashtra creates another daily record with 6,330 new cases, tally at 1,86,626

Covid 19: Maharashtra creates another daily record with 6,330 new cases, tally at 1,86,626

Maharashtra is now heading towards recording 2 lakh coronavirus cases.

india Updated: Jul 02, 2020 21:35 IST
Edited by Abhinav Sahay
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Maharashtra has to enforce hard lockdown in several areas to contain the spread of coronavirus
Maharashtra has to enforce hard lockdown in several areas to contain the spread of coronavirus (PTI Photo)
         

Maharashtra created yet another daily record for coronavirus cases with 6,330 new infections registered on Thursday, taking the total number of positive cases registered in the state so far to 1,86,626. Thursday’s health bulletin also attributed 125 deaths in the state to the disease taking the death toll to 8,178.

However, in a good news, 8,018 Coved patients were declared to have been cured and discharged taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 1,01,172.

Mumbai’s tally has risen to 80,262 with the addition of 1,554 new cases on Thursday. It also recorded 57 new deaths in the last 24 hours to take the death toll to 4,686.

A total of 10,20,368 samples have been tested so far in the entire state of Maharashtra.

Mumbai’s Covid tally past 80,000 mark with 1.5k new cases, Dharavi added only 19

