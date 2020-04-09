Covid-19: Mumbai identifies 21 hotspots, imposes curfew-like restrictions

india

Twenty-one hotspots of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) have been identified in Mumbai and curfew-like restrictions imposed in these places to contain the fast-spreading viral infection, a Maharashtra minister said on Thursday, a day after Uttar Pradesh and Delhi adopted a similar approach .

The stringent restrictions will come into effect immediately and continue till further orders. No one will be allowed to venture out of their houses in these hotspots and essentials will be home-delivered, the state cabinet decided. Only medicine shops will remain open.

In the 23 containment zones in Delhi and over 100 hotspots in Uttar Pradesh, medicine shops too will be closed, unlike in Mumbai, although the ban on stepping out will be enforced in all three places. Frontline workers, such as health care staff and doctors, will be exempt.

“We have identified 21 hotspots in Mumbai where we are imposing curfew with immediate effect. The supply of the essential services will be done by the state administration, compelling residents to stay home during this period,” said textile minister Aslam Shaikh. The complete list of the 21 hotspots was not immediately available.

Vegetable markets in these areas will be closed down as authorities say these were leading to crowding. “In fact, people should make up their minds to give up vegetables for the next few days. Farmers have made up their minds to not grow vegetables,” said revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat.

The government is also expected to strengthen security for the effective implementation of the lockdown.

“I have requested the Rapid Action Force and the State Reserve Police Force for the effective implementation of the curfew. Barring medical shops, everything else would be shut in the hots pots we have identified in Mumbai. It would not be possible to contain the spread in areas like Dharavi without imposing stricter restrictions as the next eight days are crucial,” said school education minister Varsha Gaikwad, a legislator from Dharavi.

Maharashtra has the highest number of Covid-19 cases (1,297 as of Thursday morning) and fatalities (72) in the country. Mumbai accounts for 857 of these cases. With 14 positive patients and three deaths, the densely populated Dharavi is one of the hot spots in the city.

In Mumbai, a “containment zone” is classified as one if a single person from the area is tested positive for Covid-19. The patient’s building and at least four to five adjoining buildings on all sides will be in this zone, depending on the area’s population density. The greater the population density, the wider the radius. Mumbai has already identified 381 “containment zones”. Hotspots, on the other hand, are identified on a case to case basis, if civic authorities see a dramatic rise in cases in one location, building, or an area inside a “containment zone”.

“We are identifying hotspots for better mobilisation of resources to such areas. Persons living in a hotspot may be moved to an institutional quarantine facility on an urgent basis, screening in a hotspot is happening rigorously,” a senior BMC official said.

