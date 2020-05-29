Covid 19 patient jumps quarantine to attend BJP event in Uttarakhand, booked for attempt to murder

india

Updated: May 29, 2020 19:37 IST

A coronavirus patient has been booked by Uttarakhand police for ‘attempt to murder’ since he allegedly jumped quarantine to attend a free-ration-kit distribution programme organised by the Bharatiya Janta Party on May 25 at Ramleela ground in Haridwar.

Currently recuperating at Mela Hospital’s Covid-19 care unit in Haridwar, the infected person has been booked under IPC sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant.), 307 (attempt to murder) and under relevant sections of Epidemic Diseases Act and Disaster Management Act.

He is accused of exposing several people at the public function to the risk of infection including the urban development cabinet minister Madan Kaushik, who was the chief guest at the free ration kit distribution function and arrived at the venue within a couple of hours after the virus infected person had left the Ramleela ground after receiving a free ration kit from the organisers.

The youth was tested for Covid-19 on May 21 and his report came positive on May 26.

Station house officer of Haridwar city police station, Praveen Singh Koshyari registered a case against the person on a complaint by Dr Vinay Kumar for allegedly violating quarantine norms.

District magistrate, Haridwar, C Ravi Shankar said the local intelligence unit and police had identified twenty-eight persons who attended the ration kit distribution programme to be home quarantined as a precautionary measure.

The list includes Mukesh Kaushik, brother of cabinet minister Madan Kaushik and several BJP district and ward office bearers and activists.

BJP district general secretary Vikas Tiwari and ward councillor Lalit Rawat said they follow the quarantine protocol as per the directions issued by the administration and health officials.

But some BJP activists whose name figured in the home quarantine list have expressed resentment on social media over their inclusion.

“We urge the administration not to be biased and come under pressure from any VIP or so-called senior party office bearers. Many in this list were not in the main contact or near the said COVID positive person but still their name has figured in the list, while some, who were in close proximity have been left,” said a BJP leader whose name figures in the list.

Local intelligence unit personnel, wishing not to be named, said that about 500 people had attended the ration kit distribution programme and the list of people to be quarantined was compiled on the basis of information gathered. “Based on video footages and photographs of the event and statements of the organisers and receivers, the list was compiled,” the intelligence unit personnel said.

Congress Mahanagar president Sanjay Aggarwal alleged the district administration didn’t quarantine local legislator and cabinet minister Madan Kaushik under pressure, while normal citizens and migrants were being forced into quarantine.