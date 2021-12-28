Covid-19 recoveries: India’s journey from 100,000 to 9.7 million

india

India’s tally of cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) rose to 10,207,871 on Monday, as the Union health ministry reported that the country had logged a total of 20,021 new infections in the preceding 24 hours. However, of India’s total tally of cases, more than 9.7 million or nearly 96% patients have defeated the disease, making its active caseload, as well as the recovery rate, among the highest in the world.

As of Monday, a total of 9,782,669 patients have recovered from Covid-19, as per the health ministry’s dashboard. India had crossed the 9.7 million recovery mark on December 25, with the total recovered cases being 9,717,834 on the day. This means that the country reported nearly 65,000 or 64,835 recoveries between December 25-28. Earlier in the day, the health ministry shared a graph, showing India’s progression from 100,000 to 9.7 million recoveries.

The graph shows that India reached 100,000 recoveries on June 3. The country crossed the 1 million mark on July 30, 2 million on August 19, 3 million on September 4 and 4 million on September 17. The 5 million mark was achieved on September 28, followed by the 6 million, 7 million, 8 million, 9 million, and, finally, the 9.7 million mark on October 11, October 24, November 11, December 9 and December 25 respectively. The country’s total Covid-19 tally on the day it reached 100,302 recoveries was 207,615, which meant a recovery rate of 48.31%. On the day the recovery mark reached 5,016,520, the total tally was 6,074,703 or a recovery rate of 82.58%.

Despite India being the world’s second worst-hit country, as well as the second to cross the 10 million Covid-19 case mark-in both cases after the United States-the government has repeatedly pointed at the country’s overall recovery rate. Now, with India on the verge of starting vaccination drive, the recovery rate might just improve further.