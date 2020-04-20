e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 20, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Covid-19 situation serious in Mumbai, Kolkata, Jaipur, Indore: Home Ministry

Covid-19 situation serious in Mumbai, Kolkata, Jaipur, Indore: Home Ministry

The lockdown was first announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 in a bid to combat the coronavirus pandemic. It was further extended till May 3.

india Updated: Apr 20, 2020 12:52 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
The death toll due to Covid-19 rose to 543 and the number of cases climbed to 17,265 in the country on Monday, according to the Union health ministry.
The death toll due to Covid-19 rose to 543 and the number of cases climbed to 17,265 in the country on Monday, according to the Union health ministry.(HT file photo )
         

The Centre on Monday said the Covid-19 situation is “especially serious” in Mumbai, Pune, Indore, Jaipur, Kolkata and a few other places in West Bengal, and violation of lockdown measures risk the spread of the novel coronavirus.

In a communication to state governments and union territories, the home ministry said there have been several incidents of violence against Covid-19 frontline healthcare professionals, complete violation of social distancing norms and movement of vehicles in urban areas. These should be stopped, it said.

The death toll due to Covid-19 rose to 543 and the number of cases climbed to 17,265 in the country on Monday, according to the Union health ministry.

The situation is “especially serious” in Indore in Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai and Pune in Maharashtra, Jaipur in Rajasthan, and Kolkata, Howrah, East Medinipur, North 24 Parganas, Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Jalpaiguri in West Bengal, the ministry said.

“Violation of lockdown measures reported, posing a serious health hazard to public and risk for spread of Covid-19,” it said.

The central government has constituted six Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCTs) to make on-spot assessment of the Covid-19 situation in these places and issue necessary directions to the four states -- Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and West Bengal -- for redressal.

The teams will submit their report to the central government in the larger interest of the general public, the ministry said.

“The IMCTs will focus on compliance and implementation of the lockdown measures as per guidelines, supply of essential commodities, social distancing, preparedness of health infrastructure, safety of health professionals and conditions of relief camps for labourers and poor people,” a home ministry spokesperson said.

The lockdown was first announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 in a bid to combat the coronavirus pandemic. It was further extended till May 3.

tags
top news
Rapid testing for Covid-19 in Delhi ordered, 25 prisoner vans will be mobile labs
Rapid testing for Covid-19 in Delhi ordered, 25 prisoner vans will be mobile labs
Kerala withdraws extra lockdown concessions after Centre says they violate order
Kerala withdraws extra lockdown concessions after Centre says they violate order
Pakistan replaces 2 damaged domes of Kartarpur gurdwara
Pakistan replaces 2 damaged domes of Kartarpur gurdwara
Covid-19: High-risk contacts of Delhi food delivery agent test negative
Covid-19: High-risk contacts of Delhi food delivery agent test negative
‘Fast bowler with a sense of humour’: Gavaskar on Shoaib Akhtar
‘Fast bowler with a sense of humour’: Gavaskar on Shoaib Akhtar
Maruti’s outreach amid Covid-19 includes water ATMs, lakhs of cooked meals
Maruti’s outreach amid Covid-19 includes water ATMs, lakhs of cooked meals
Former Eng captain picks batsmen he would pay to watch, includes 1 Indian
Former Eng captain picks batsmen he would pay to watch, includes 1 Indian
Biggest one-day jump in Maharashtra’s Covid-19 cases
Biggest one-day jump in Maharashtra’s Covid-19 cases
trending topics
UP Lockdown 2.0 relaxationCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaLockdown 2.0 relaxationsDelhi Lockdown 2.0Today SensexBihar LockdownSalman KhanAarogya Setu App

don't miss

latest news

India news