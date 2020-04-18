e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 18, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Covid-19: Three die in Jaipur, Rajasthan’s death toll mounts to 21

Covid-19: Three die in Jaipur, Rajasthan’s death toll mounts to 21

On Saturday, 122 new cases were reported, taking the state’s tally of Covid-19 patients to 1,351. So far, 200 patients have been cured and 93 of them discharged from hospital.

india Updated: Apr 18, 2020 23:49 IST
Rakesh Goswami
Rakesh Goswami
Hindustan Times, Jaipur
The Rajasthan government will send 4,000 samples to a Delhi laboratory for Covid-19 testing to clear the state’s backlog of around 6,800 samples which need to be tested.
The Rajasthan government will send 4,000 samples to a Delhi laboratory for Covid-19 testing to clear the state’s backlog of around 6,800 samples which need to be tested. (PTI PHOTO.)
         

Three people died due to the Covid-19 infection in Jaipur on Saturday, taking the death toll in Rajasthan to 21, officials said.

A 47-year-old resident of Shastri Nagar in Jaipur died at 12.40 am in SMS Hospital. Officials said he had acute diabetes. He was admitted to the hospital on April 13 and tested positive on April 15.

A 53-year-old man from Krishnapuri Nahri Ka Naka area, who had chronic artery disease, hypertension and chronic kidney disease, died on Saturday, three days after testing positive on April 15.

In another case, the test report of a 48-year-old woman from Telipada in Chaura Rasta area came on Saturday, a day after she died. Officials said she had hypertension, hypothyroidism and bilateral pneumonia.

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan government will send 4,000 samples to a Delhi laboratory for Covid-19 testing to clear the state’s backlog of around 6,800 samples which need to be tested.

“The CM has decided to get the samples tested by authorized private labs. Accordingly, 4000 samples currently with SMS Hospital are being taken to a Delhi-based testing facility. The results should be available with us in the next 36-48 hours, it has been mandated,” said an official.

On Saturday, 122 new cases were reported, taking the state’s tally of Covid-19 patients to 1,351. So far, 200 patients have been cured and 93 of them discharged from hospital.

tags
top news
4,000 Covid-19 cases linked to Jamaat, says govt. But India isn’t the only one
4,000 Covid-19 cases linked to Jamaat, says govt. But India isn’t the only one
Amit Shah reviews states’ work ahead of ease in lockdown rules on April 20
Amit Shah reviews states’ work ahead of ease in lockdown rules on April 20
Centre tells states to use mobile tracking method for quarantine enforcement
Centre tells states to use mobile tracking method for quarantine enforcement
Coronavirus Latest: 186 new cases take Delhi Covid-19 tally to 1893
Coronavirus Latest: 186 new cases take Delhi Covid-19 tally to 1893
Mozilla Firefox users need to update the browser immediately
Mozilla Firefox users need to update the browser immediately
In pics: When Covid-19 brought Mumbai, city that never sleeps, to juddering halt
In pics: When Covid-19 brought Mumbai, city that never sleeps, to juddering halt
Can’t see his aggression in modern game: Inzamam names iconic batsman
Can’t see his aggression in modern game: Inzamam names iconic batsman
Vikram Chandra decodes govt’s FDI norm revision & other top news
Vikram Chandra decodes govt’s FDI norm revision & other top news
trending topics
Covid-19 hotspotCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaDharavi COVID-19 CasesCovid-19PM ModiCovid-19 LockdownCovid-19 updateManipur Covid-19 lockdown

don't miss

latest news

India news