Covid-19: Three die in Jaipur, Rajasthan’s death toll mounts to 21

india

Updated: Apr 18, 2020 23:49 IST

Three people died due to the Covid-19 infection in Jaipur on Saturday, taking the death toll in Rajasthan to 21, officials said.

A 47-year-old resident of Shastri Nagar in Jaipur died at 12.40 am in SMS Hospital. Officials said he had acute diabetes. He was admitted to the hospital on April 13 and tested positive on April 15.

A 53-year-old man from Krishnapuri Nahri Ka Naka area, who had chronic artery disease, hypertension and chronic kidney disease, died on Saturday, three days after testing positive on April 15.

In another case, the test report of a 48-year-old woman from Telipada in Chaura Rasta area came on Saturday, a day after she died. Officials said she had hypertension, hypothyroidism and bilateral pneumonia.

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan government will send 4,000 samples to a Delhi laboratory for Covid-19 testing to clear the state’s backlog of around 6,800 samples which need to be tested.

“The CM has decided to get the samples tested by authorized private labs. Accordingly, 4000 samples currently with SMS Hospital are being taken to a Delhi-based testing facility. The results should be available with us in the next 36-48 hours, it has been mandated,” said an official.

On Saturday, 122 new cases were reported, taking the state’s tally of Covid-19 patients to 1,351. So far, 200 patients have been cured and 93 of them discharged from hospital.