e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 06, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Mylan to launch generic version of Covid-19 treatment drug remdesivir in India this month

Mylan to launch generic version of Covid-19 treatment drug remdesivir in India this month

The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) approved Mylan’s remdesivir version, to be called Desrem, for the treatment of suspected or laboratory confirmed severe incidences of Covid-19 in adults and children, the company said in a statement.

india Updated: Jul 06, 2020 17:04 IST
Reuters | Posted by Anubha Rohatgi
Reuters | Posted by Anubha Rohatgi
Bengaluru
Remdesivir is in high demand after the intravenously-administered medicine helped to shorten hospital recovery times in a clinical trial. On Friday, it got conditional approval from the European Commission for use in severe Covid-19 patients.
Remdesivir is in high demand after the intravenously-administered medicine helped to shorten hospital recovery times in a clinical trial. On Friday, it got conditional approval from the European Commission for use in severe Covid-19 patients. (REUTERS  File Photo)
         

Drugmaker Mylan said on Monday it would launch its generic version of Gilead Sciences Inc’s Covid-19 treatment remdesivir in India this month at 4,800 rupees ($64.31) per 100 mg vial, as infections surge in the world’s third worst-hit country.

The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) approved Mylan’s remdesivir version, to be called Desrem, for the treatment of suspected or laboratory confirmed severe incidences of Covid-19 in adults and children, the company said in a statement.

Mylan’s version comes after two Indian drugmakers, Cipla Ltd and privately-held Hetero Labs Ltd, launched their generic versions of the drug.

Cipla will price its version, Cipremi, at less than 5,000 rupees, while Hetero has priced its version, Covifor, at 5,400 rupees.

Gilead has priced remdesivir at $2,340 per patient for wealthier nations. It has agreed to send nearly all of its supply of the drug to the United States over the next three months, stirring concerns about availability elsewhere.

Remdesivir is in high demand after the intravenously-administered medicine helped to shorten hospital recovery times in a clinical trial. On Friday, it got conditional approval from the European Commission for use in severe Covid-19 patients.

Mylan said it was working toward expanding emergency use access for patients in the 127 low- and middle-income countries where it is licensed by Gilead Sciences to do so.

Gilead has signed licensing agreements with India’s Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd , Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd , Syngene International Ltd and Zydus Cadila, listed as Cadila Healthcare Ltd , to make and sell remdesivir.

Cases of the novel coronavirus in India stood at 697,413 on Monday, health ministry data showed, while the death toll stood at nearly 20,000.

tags
top news
India-China ties in complex situation, says Beijing after Doval-Wang icebreaker
India-China ties in complex situation, says Beijing after Doval-Wang icebreaker
‘Govt making all efforts to increase ICU beds in Delhi hospitals’: Kejriwal
‘Govt making all efforts to increase ICU beds in Delhi hospitals’: Kejriwal
LAC stand off: India, China agree to expeditiously complete disengagement
LAC stand off: India, China agree to expeditiously complete disengagement
World Bank, govt sign $750 mn agreement to support MSMEs amid Covid crisis
World Bank, govt sign $750 mn agreement to support MSMEs amid Covid crisis
LIVE: Trump again blames China for ‘great damage to the US, world’
LIVE: Trump again blames China for ‘great damage to the US, world’
Sushant’s Dil Bechara trailer lands and we can’t stop our tears
Sushant’s Dil Bechara trailer lands and we can’t stop our tears
‘No cure for misconceptions’: Aakash Chopra on Afridi’s remarks
‘No cure for misconceptions’: Aakash Chopra on Afridi’s remarks
Watch: Triple lockdown imposed in Thiruvananthapuram; mandatory norms till 2021
Watch: Triple lockdown imposed in Thiruvananthapuram; mandatory norms till 2021
trending topics
Vikas DubeyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaNoida Covid-19 tallyDil Bechara TrailerSushant Singh RajputCovid-19 state tallyCBSE Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In