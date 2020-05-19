Covid-19 update: India reported over 30,000 fresh coronavirus cases in the past week

india

Updated: May 19, 2020 12:08 IST

India reported more than 30,000 fresh Covid-19 cases in the past week, a look at Union health ministry data suggests.

Last Tuesday, on May 12, the Ministry of Health in its morning update notified the total number of Covid-19 cases in the country at 70,756. As per the health ministry data on the morning of May 12, there were 46,008 active coronavirus cases in the country, 22,454 patients had been cured or discharged while 2,293 people had died from the deadly contagion.

A week later, today morning, the ministry announced that the national Covid-19 tally has breached the 100,000-mark. There are 101,139 coronavirus cases in the country - 30,380 more as compared to last Tuesday’s figure (70,756). There are 58,802 active coronavirus cases in the country while 39,173 patients have been cured or discharged. More than 3,000 people in the country ( 3,163 to be precise) have died from the deadly contagion till date in India.

Also read: 4,970 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours push India’s tally past 1 lakh-mark

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state when it comes to coronavirus infection. The Covid-19 tally in the state has breached the 35,000-mark. There are 35,058 Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra and 1,249 fatalities. The number of patients who have recovered from the disease or have been discharged from the hospital have climbed to 8,437 in Maharashtra.

Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Delhi are the states with the highest incidence of Covid-19 cases.

Also read: ‘Show discipline,’ Kejriwal’s appeal as Delhi reopens amid Covid-19 fears

In Tamil Nadu, Covid-19 cases have soared to 11,760. The Covid-19 tally in Gujarat, as per the Ministry of Health, stands at 11,745. Six hundred and ninety-four people have died due to the coronavirus disease here. Gujarat has seen 4,804 recoveries so far.

As many as 10,054 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the national capital. One hundred and sixty-eight people have died from the infection in Delhi while 4,485 have made a recovery, the health ministry stated.