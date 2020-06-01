e-paper
Covid-19 update: Thane Municipal Corporation commissioner announces more ambulances

In a live session on social media, Singhal announced that provisions for 16 more ambulances are being made, so that there will be around 100 ambulances in all within the jurisdiction.

Jun 01, 2020
Ankita G Menon | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, Thane
A list of the containment zones within the jurisdiction is provided online, regular sanitation of hotspots and public toilets especially in slum areas are being carried out, the commissioner said. (Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
         

In his first-ever public address, Thane Municipal Corporation’s commissioner, Vijay Singhal, asked residents to cooperate and follow rules to fight the Covid-19 Pandemic. In a live session on social media, Singhal announced that provisions for 16 more ambulances are being made, so that there will be around 100 ambulances in all within the TMC jurisdiction. Moreover, shops in markets within TMC can be open using the odd-even formula for each side of the street.

“I urge residents to not panic and act responsibly, do not step out unnecessarily. Follow social distancing, wear gloves and masks at all times when outdoors. If we have proper support and coordination from everyone, we can easily bring down the Covid-19 positive figures within the TMC. Along with increasing the number of beds, we are also providing more ambulances. A list of the restrictions that will be lifted shall be released soon by the TMC,” said Singhal wjo joined as the commissioner on March 19.

A list of the containment zones within the TMC is provided online, regular sanitation of hotspots and public toilets especially in slum areas are being carried out.

“There are around 3,000 people who go out of Thane regularly for work. Being adjacent to an equally populated Mumbai city and having 60% of slum population, we have maintained a 45% recovery rate. Moreover, Thane is not an isolated city at all, still, we are doing our best,” added Singhal. The TMC has 3,032 positive cases till now.

