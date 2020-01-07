CPI(M) MP moves breach of privilege notice against Shah

india

Updated: Jan 07, 2020 23:46 IST

New Delhi

A Communist Party of India (Marxist) MP has moved a breach of privilege notice against Union home minister Amit Shah, alleging that the minister misled Parliament on the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

In a letter to Rajya Sabha secretary general, CPI(M) MP from Kerala Binoy Viswam, said the Bharatiya Janata Party president told Parliament that NRC would be re-implemented in Assam when it is implemented across the country.

However, Viswam said, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that no decision on a pan-India NRC was taken, Shah changed his stand. “Such contradictory statements are a clear breach of privilege and an attempt to mislead both Houses of Parliament and the people of India,” Viswam said.

The BJP, however, hit back at Viswam saying that the notice lacks merit.

BJP Rajya Sabha MP GVL Narasimha Rao said, “Privilege notice against Amit Shah lacks merit and will be rejected outright. Statements of the home minister in Parliament about NRC show intent but the government has not yet firmed up specific implementation plans and guidelines for undertaking NRC. The confusion is in the CPI(M)’s mind, not the government.”

“CPI(M) MP’s privilege notice is a poor copycat attempt after my privilege notice against Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan in Rajya Sabha rattled that party,” he said.