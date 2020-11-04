e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 04, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / ‘Crossing all limits of decency’: Nadda lashes out at Amarinder Singh govt over protests against farm laws in Punjab

‘Crossing all limits of decency’: Nadda lashes out at Amarinder Singh govt over protests against farm laws in Punjab

The farmers in Punjab have been protesting against the farm laws since September 24 when they started blocking railway tracks and stations demanding repeal of the three agriculture related bills. The railways said it has suffered losses to the tune of Rs 1,200 crore due to the protests.

india Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 20:59 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
BJP chief JP Nadda wrote a letter to Punjab chief minister over protests in the state against farm laws.
BJP chief JP Nadda wrote a letter to Punjab chief minister over protests in the state against farm laws. (ANI Photo)
         

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Jagat Prakash Nadda has written a letter to Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh about the ongoing protests in the state against the farm last passed by Parliament. In the letter, Nadda has held Amarinder government for the situation in the case and claimed it is not doing anything to control the protests.

“You and your party started opposing these acts crossing all limits of decency and propriety. You and your party openly encouraged agitations against these acts in the state of Punjab, participated in dharnas and rallies and openly issued very provocative statements encouraging agitations against these acts,” Nadda said in the letter.

“Your government added fuel to the fire by openly declaring that you will not lodge any FIR against the agitators, even if they indulge in road dharnas, Railway Tracks blocking etc,” he added.

 

The farmers have been protesting against the farm laws in Punjab since September 24 when they started blocking railway tracks and stations demanding repeal of the three agriculture related bills.

The railways said on Wednesday that it has suffered losses to the tune of Rs 1,200 crore as protests on train tracks continued at 32 places across Punjab.

According to data from the national transporter, over 2,225 freight rakes carrying vital commodities could not be operated till date due to the blockades caused by the protesters. Around 1,350 trains have been forced to be cancelled or diverted, it said.

Nadda lashed out at Singh for allowing these protests. “Captain Amarinder Singh Ji, as the chief minister of the state, you would appreciate that no one can be allowed to block roads, railway tracks in any agitation and if any agitation has to be carried out, it has to be at places other than the roads, railway tracks, railway stations. This has been reiterated by the Hon’ble Supreme Court in 2009,” he said in the letter.

“However, I am pained to say that you, your party and your government in Punjab have shown little respect and regard for the directions of the Supreme Court and openly encouraged blockade of roads, railway tracks and railway stations,” the BJP chief added.

Farmers in Punjab have been protesring against the three farm laws - The Farmers’ Produce and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; The Farmers’ (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance, and Farm Services Act, 2020; The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020 - claiming they would pave the way for dismantling of the minimum support price system, leaving them at the “mercy” of big corporate houses.

But Nadda said that the BJP govermment at the Centre respects the farmers. “The farmers of Punjab have always been a pride of the nation and it is for this reason that the central government accords the highest priority in matters of MSP procurement to the state,” said Nadda.

He also reminded Singh that his Congress party had promised about enacting such laws in its election manifesto.

The chief minister, meanwhile, was in Delhi on Wednesday where he staged a dharna (sit-in protest) against the Centre’s new farm legislation and accused the BJP-led government of meting out “step-motherly” treatment towards the state.

However, the farmer bodies in Punjab asserted tha there were presently no blockades of railway tracks and the platforms would be vacated. They also slammed the Centre over the power crisis in the state.

tags
top news
India test-fires enhanced version of Pinaka, will be used to counter China
India test-fires enhanced version of Pinaka, will be used to counter China
‘Very Strange’, says Donald Trump as Republican vote share falls
‘Very Strange’, says Donald Trump as Republican vote share falls
Rajnath Singh slams Congress’ ‘silence’ over Pak minister’s Pulwama boast
Rajnath Singh slams Congress’ ‘silence’ over Pak minister’s Pulwama boast
Covid-19 vaccine likely to be available by Jan, will be affordable: Adar Poonawalla
Covid-19 vaccine likely to be available by Jan, will be affordable: Adar Poonawalla
‘Your govt added fuel to fire’: Nadda to Amarinder over Punjab protests
‘Your govt added fuel to fire’: Nadda to Amarinder over Punjab protests
Fresh FIR against Arnab Goswami for resisting cops during arrest
Fresh FIR against Arnab Goswami for resisting cops during arrest
Centre sets up committee for ‘transparent’ TRPs amid manipulation row
Centre sets up committee for ‘transparent’ TRPs amid manipulation row
Watch: Donald Trump claims election fraud, slams Joe Biden amid close race
Watch: Donald Trump claims election fraud, slams Joe Biden amid close race
trending topics
US Presidential Election 2020Bihar Election 2020 LiveCovid-19 Live UpdatesUS Election 2020IPL 2020India COVID-19 casesKangana Ranaut

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In