Customs seize ganja worth ₹1.71 crore at Chennai airport; woman arrested

An Indian woman was arrested at Chennai airport upon arrival from Malaysia's Kuala Lumpur after the Customs department's air intelligence wing intercepted a smuggling attempt involving 4,000 grams of ganja worth ₹1.71 crore. This is the second seizure over the last two days at the Chennai international airport. (Unsplash/Representative)

This is the second seizure over the last two days at the Chennai international airport.

According to the Customs department, acting on a tip off, the department officials intercepted the woman who arrived in Chennai from Kuala Lumpur on Saturday and a detailed examination of her baggage was carried out.

During the examination, officials recovered 15 transparent packets containing 4,877 grams of green-coloured tops, suspected to be hydroponically cultivated Cannabis (Ganja).

The 15 packets were concealed inside eight food packets that was placed in her checked-in trolley bag.

The contraband was valued at ₹1.71 crore and was seized under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Susbtances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

The passenger was arrested and further investigation was on, an official said.

In another incident on October 29, the department recovered 1,478 grams of the Ganja from an Indian male passenger who arrived in Chennai from Bangkok. Officials seized the drug valued at ₹51.70 lakh that was concealed in the checked-in baggage.

The passenger was arrested and remanded to judicial custody.