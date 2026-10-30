Cyclone Arnab: Central teams to arrive today to assess damage in Andhra Pradesh

Chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who conducted an aerial survey of the cyclone-hit areas and interacted with farmers, said on Thursday the loss could be much more. He added that a detailed assessment of the damage to agriculture, horticulture, coconut plantations and aquaculture ponds was yet to be completed.

A preliminary Andhra Pradesh government estimate on Thursday suggested ₹4,600 crore damage to crops and infrastructure across coastal districts.

Central government teams were expected to arrive in Andhra Pradesh on Friday to assess the extent of the damage in the aftermath of Cyclone Arnab, which barrelled ‌through India’s east coast, brought heavy rain and gusty winds, and left seven people dead in the state.

What compensation can farmers receive for cyclone damage in Andhra Pradesh?

What compensation can farmers receive for cyclone damage in Andhra Pradesh?

What will the central teams assess after Cyclone Arnab in Andhra Pradesh?

What will the central teams assess after Cyclone Arnab in Andhra Pradesh?

He added that the state government has submitted a preliminary damage report to the Union government. Naidu said he discussed the situation with Union home minister Amit Shah and central teams will arrive on Friday.

“Konaseema and West Godavari districts are among the worst affected by the cyclone, which also caused extensive damage in parts of Krishna district and other coastal areas,” he said.

He stressed the need for a first-hand assessment. Naidu said he visited the cyclone-hit areas to understand the ground situation and ensure that relief and restoration measures are implemented effectively.

Naidu, who said seven people were killed despite extensive precautionary measures to minimise casualties, examined inundated paddy fields, damaged banana plantations, uprooted coconut trees and aquaculture ponds during his aerial survey.

The survey covered parts of Krishna, West Godavari and Konaseema districts.

Naidu examined the damage in Nimmakuru, Pamarru, Bantumilli, Narasapuram, Palakollu, Amalapuram and Katrenikona, where agricultural fields were inundated, and coconut trees were uprooted by strong winds.

At Vetlapalem village, Naidu interacted with farmers who suffered losses and assured them that assistance would be provided for damaged coconut trees and that crop-loss compensation would be disbursed after assessments were completed.

Naidu said the government would provide ₹1,500 compensation for each damaged coconut tree. He added the same amount would be provided for each damaged oil palm tree.

The government has promised to ensure farmers affected by damage to agricultural and horticultural crops get compensation promptly.

Naidu said officials would assess the losses and deposit the compensation directly into farmers’ bank accounts. He added that crop insurance arrangements were made in advance.

Naidu said farmers whose yields decline due to the cyclone would be eligible for insurance compensation, subject to the applicable provisions.

“We will take steps to ensure that farmers do not suffer losses,” Naidu said. He said families in cyclone relief camps would be provided with 25 kg of rice and a package of essential commodities, and financial assistance to meet immediate expenses before being sent back to their homes.

Restoring electricity in the cyclone-hit areas remained one of the government’s immediate priorities. Approximately 8,000 electricity poles were reported to have fallen in Konaseema district alone.

Naidu said electricity personnel were working to remove fallen trees, repair damaged infrastructure and restore power supplies. He expressed confidence that electricity would be restored in almost all affected areas and every household would be reconnected by Friday.

Naidu said he spoke to the Telangana government and requested the deployment of 1,000 electricity personnel to assist with restoration work.

Naidu said the state government would also seek assistance from Karnataka and Tamil Nadu to expedite restoration, if required.

The government is working to restore telecommunications services and remove fallen trees obstructing roads and disrupting normal life.

Naidu said the government is coordinating with district collectors, superintendents of police and other officials, using the Real Time Governance System to monitor the situation and coordinate relief operations.

Naidu chaired a Cabinet meeting on Thursday to review the relief measures taken in the cyclone-hit areas.

Deputy chief minister Pawan Kalyan flagged the damage caused to fishing boats and equipment along the Uppada coast at the Cabinet meeting. He said the cyclone severely affected the Uppada coastline and that strong waves damaged fishing boats of fishermen from U Kothapalli mandal and surrounding areas.