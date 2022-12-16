Daily brief: BJP responds to Rahul Gandhi's ‘China preparing for war’ comment, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

On Rahul Gandhi's 'China prepping for war', BJP says, 'He is so close to them'

Rahul Gandhi on Friday said China is preparing not for any incursion but for a full-fledged war from both Ladakh and Arunachal sides and the BJP government is sleeping. Read more.

No ban on opinion, exit polls: Rijiju tells Lok Sabha

Union minister of law Kiren Rijiju on Friday refused that there is no proposal under consideration of the government to ban opinion and exit polls. Read more.

Rahul blames AAP for Congress's Gujarat election loss, Raghav Chadha says ‘Just how…in 27 years’

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who on Friday held a press conference in Jaipur on the occasion of the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ completing 100 days, said that if the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had not been “put up as a proxy to target” his party, they would have won the recently concluded Gujarat assembly elections. Read more.

5.5 overs, 15 all-out: Twitter goes berserk as BBL side Sydney Thunder registers lowest-ever T20 score in history

In an absolutely bizarre game at the Big Bash League, Sydney Thunder were bowled out on merely 15, registering the lowest ever score in T20 history. Read more.

Mission Majnu teaser: Sidharth Malhotra is a spy who doesn't like using guns, flies off trains for 'desh ki hifaazat'

Actor Sidharth Malhotra on Friday unveiled the teaser of his upcoming espionage thriller Mission Majnu. Read more.

Winter fashion: 7 trendy sweatshirts you must have in your winter wardrobe

Winter season is here to deck up in your favourite cozy hoodies and curl up on the couch with a hot beverage. Read more.

Healthy broccoli recipes to boost heart health in winter

Winter is the season of green vegetables and the best time to fuel your body with the right nutrients for building immunity against infections. Read more.

