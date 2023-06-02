Daily brief: India clarifies on mural in new Parliament that offended Nepal, and all the latest news

India clarifies on mural in Parliament building that offended Nepal politicians India on Friday sought to play down the issue of a mural in the new Parliament building that has stoked controversy in neighbouring Nepal and Pakistan, with the external affairs ministry saying the artwork only depicts the spread of the prehistoric Ashokan empire. Read more External affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said he will not comment on statements that other political leaders might have made about the mural (Twitter/JoshiPralhad)

On spam calls, minister's warning: ‘Never pick up unknown number, respond only…’

Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday urged people not to receive mobile phone calls from “unknown numbers” amid the growing menace of spam calls and cyber frauds. Read more

‘Dhoni played IPL on one leg. The agonising pain…’: Ex-India cricketer hails CSK captain as ‘Champion for life’

When MS Dhoni said he would try and push his body to come back and play another season of IPL as "a gift" for the fans, he knew it was a difficult decision. A few days later, the fans would know too after it came to light that the Chennai Super Kings captain underwent knee surgery almost immediately after leading CSK to their fifth IPL beating Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2023 final. Read more

Sonakshi Sinha's rumoured boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal tells her ‘I love you’ on birthday post, celebs react

As Sonakshi Sinha turned a year older on Friday and received a warm wish from actor Zaheer Iqbal who is rumoured to be her boyfriend. Zaheer posted a bunch of photos with Sonakshi from different occasions and penned a long note for the birthday girl. Read more

Do you know the original name of Freddie Mercury’s Bohemian Rhapsody?

Fans of Freddie Mercury can recite the lyrics of his famous song Bohemian Rhapsody by heart. Are you one of them? Then, you may be surprised to know that this world famous track was supposed to have a very different name. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON