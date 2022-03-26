Daily brief: India repatriates 3 Pakistani nationals on completion of jail terms, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

India repatriates three Pakistani nationals on completion of jail terms

India on Saturday repatriated three Pakistani nationals, who had completed their prison sentences, via the Attari-Wagah border crossing. Read more

Yogi Adityanath orders action plan for next 100 days to fulfil poll promises

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday directed officials to chalk out an action plan for the next 100 days, six months and a year to fulfil promises made by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the assembly election. Read more

Odisha municipal poll results: What this win means for Naveen Patnaik's BJD

The Odisha municipal body elections witnessed a landslide victory for Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal, winning 95 out of 108 municipalities and notified area councils. Read more

Bridgerton: Reddit reacts to confusion over use of 'Hindustani' language, says 'it's not the same as Hindi'

The second season of Netflix's hit series Bridgerton, which started streaming on the OTT platform on Friday, has a major representation of the Indian culture. Read more

'Just 2 days before, didn't understand that. Must be mentally tired': Shoaib Akhtar reacts to Dhoni's CSK captaincy call

MS Dhoni's timing with his big announcements has always been a huge talking point in his career. Read more

Are all breast lumps dangerous or lead to cancer? Here's what doctor has to say

The cases of breast cancer are rising increasingly in India as compared to the western countries and globally, approximately 627,000 women died from breast cancer in 2018 as per the World Health Organization reports. Read more