Daily brief: Manipur CM reveals why he decided to resign and then backtracked, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times. Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh addresses a press conference, appealing to the people for peace in the strife ridden state, at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat in Imphal.(HT_PRINT)

Manipur CM reveals why he decided to resign, and later changed decision

Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on Saturday revealed why he had initially decided to step down from his post amid the ongoing violence in the state, before he made up his mind to continue in office. Read more

Watch: PM Modi interacts with leaders of tribal community in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the leaders of tribal community, self-help groups, leaders of PESA Committees and captain of village football clubs in Pakaria, Shahdol of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday. Read more

Monsoon marvels: AI artist's creations redefine Mumbai's rain-ready vehicles

In a creative attempt to address the issue of flooding and waterlogging in Mumbai during the monsoon, artist Manoj Omre has envisioned futuristic vehicles using artificial intelligence software. Read more

Two-time champions West Indies' World Cup dream ends after heartbreaking loss to Scotland in Super Six tie of Qualifiers

It was always a tough ask for West Indies after the two body blows they suffered last week in the group stage, but on Saturday at the Harare Sports Club in Zimbabwe it all came crashing down for the nation that was once hailed as force to reckon with in cricket, no matter the format. Read more

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Weekend Ka Vaar: Angry Salman Khan reacts to the 'kiss', leaves show

As feared by all, Salman Khan is not happy at all about the kiss that happened between Bigg Boss contestants Jad Hadid and Akanksha Puri, earlier this week. Read more

Should you be concerned if you notice uneven shoulders or hips in your child? Can it be a sign of scoliosis?

Scoliosis is a health condition characterised by the sideways curvature of the spine, which tends to occur more frequently in children. In its severe condition, it is visible as a humpback deformity hence, the condition is measured based on the angle of the bend or curvature. Read more

Zomato delivery man gives chocolate with every order on his birthday, then Zomato does this

Most of us do something special on our birthdays. While many of us choose to celebrate it with our loved ones, others mark it by bringing smiles and joy to those in need. From distributing treats among children to donating to a charity or going on a road trip, people engage in various activities to celebrate and make the day memorable. Recently, a delivery man from Mumbai celebrated his birthday and how. He not only delivered orders on his birthday but also included chocolate with each one of them to celebrate his special day. He even shared a picture of the same on his Instagram account, and it is winning people’s hearts left and right. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON