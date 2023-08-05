Daily brief: ‘Not highlighted’, Himanta Sarma's another swipe on SC relief for Rahul Gandhi, and all the latest news
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's swipe on SC relief for Rahul Gandhi: ‘Parts which weren't highlighted'
Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday continued his swipe on the Supreme Court's relief for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the ‘Modi surname’ defamation case by pointing out three sentences from the top court's order which were “not highlighted”. Read more
Ashes investigation launched after Ponting's request despite ICC shooting down AUS' ball-change allegation at England
It has been close to a week since the 2023 Ashes series witnessed a controversial end at the Oval in London with hosts England managing to bounce back from 0-2 deficit to level the series. Read more
Sunny Deol prays at Golden Temple ahead of Gadar 2 release
Sunny Deol visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Saturday to seek blessings of the almighty before the release of his upcoming film Gadar 2. He was seen in a yellow kurta pyjama and an olive green turban, praying in the temple premises and posing with a few fans. Read more
Psoriatic arthritis: All you need to know
Psoriatic arthritis is a chronic autoimmune or inflammatory health condition that affects some individuals with psoriasis, a skin disorder characterised by red, scaly patches. This form of arthritis can cause joint pain, stiffness and swelling, often leading to joint damage if left untreated. Read more
Friendship day captions for Instagram Click here
