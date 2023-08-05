Home / India News / Daily brief: ‘Not highlighted’, Himanta Sarma's another swipe on SC relief for Rahul Gandhi, and all the latest news

Daily brief: ‘Not highlighted’, Himanta Sarma's another swipe on SC relief for Rahul Gandhi, and all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
Aug 05, 2023 09:00 PM IST

Here are today's top news, analysis, and opinion.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's swipe on SC relief for Rahul Gandhi: ‘Parts which weren't highlighted'

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday continued his swipe on the Supreme Court's relief for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the ‘Modi surname’ defamation case by pointing out three sentences from the top court's order which were “not highlighted”. Read more

Ashes investigation launched after Ponting's request despite ICC shooting down AUS' ball-change allegation at England

It has been close to a week since the 2023 Ashes series witnessed a controversial end at the Oval in London with hosts England managing to bounce back from 0-2 deficit to level the series. Read more

Sunny Deol prays at Golden Temple ahead of Gadar 2 release

Sunny Deol visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Saturday to seek blessings of the almighty before the release of his upcoming film Gadar 2. He was seen in a yellow kurta pyjama and an olive green turban, praying in the temple premises and posing with a few fans. Read more

Psoriatic arthritis: All you need to know

Psoriatic arthritis is a chronic autoimmune or inflammatory health condition that affects some individuals with psoriasis, a skin disorder characterised by red, scaly patches. This form of arthritis can cause joint pain, stiffness and swelling, often leading to joint damage if left untreated. Read more

