Daily brief: Prakash Raj expresses shock as Kichcha Sudeep supports BJP, and all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
Apr 05, 2023 08:59 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Prakash Raj ‘shocked and hurt’ by Kichcha Sudeep's statement

Actor-politician Prakash Raj on Wednesday expressed shock over leading Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep extending support to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates in the upcoming Karnataka assembly elections. Read more

Prakash Raj.

India, Bhutan agree on steps to boost cooperation in hydropower, trade and space

India and Bhutan have agreed on several new measures to enhance their cooperation in areas such as hydropower, trade and space, including the finalisation of a joint plan of action to deepen the space technology partnership. Read more

Johnny Lever recalls how he dropped out of school: 'Daddy ko sharab ki adaat thi'

Johnny Lever didn't hold back while talking about his school days and that period from his life when he left school in Class 7. In a recent interview, the comedian opened up about his childhood struggles with his alcoholic father and recounted how his class teacher loved him very much, and cared for him even when he left school. Read more

Shastri's bold reply to Bishop's 'can Kohli open for India' question: 'Every time Rohit and Virat have opened..'

The Royal Challengers Bangalore made a strong start to their 2023 Indian Premier League campaign on Sunday night, when the side cruised past five-time champions Mumbai Indians by 8 wickets. Read more

Cervical mucus and its role in fertility

Did you know wet and slippery cervical mucus will be a sign of fertility as this discharge makes it trouble-free for sperm to swim to an egg during ovulation? Cervical mucus means a fluid made by the cervix but the cervical mucus tends to undergo changes during menstruation. Read more

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

delhi news india news
Thursday, April 06, 2023
