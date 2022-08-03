Daily brief: Rajya Sabha functions without disruption for first time during current session, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Rajya Sabha functions without disruption for first time during current session

The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday functioned without adjournments and disruptions for the first time since the monsoon session began on July 18, barring a walkout by Congress MPs during a discussion on the National Anti-Doping Bill. Read more

Indian Navy receives million applications for 3,000 Agniveer posts; 82,000 women

Nearly a million applicants, including over 82,000 women, have registered for recruitment into the Indian Navy under the newly announced Agnipath scheme for short-term induction of soldiers into the three defence services, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday. Read more

MP: Clerk consumes floor cleaner during EOW raid at his house

An upper divisional clerk (UDC) working with the Madhya Pradesh medical education department consumed floor cleaner after a team of Economic Offence Wing (EOW) reached his home to conduct searches in connection to a complaint of disproportionate assets on Wednesday, said an EOW official. Read more

1st Ukraine grain ship passes through Bosphorus en route to Lebanon

The first grain ship to leave a Ukrainian port in wartime passed through the Bosphorus Strait on Wednesday en route to Lebanon for a delivery that foreign powers hope will be the first of many to help ease a global food crisis. Read more

BCCI announce detailed schedule for India's home series against Australia, South Africa

India's home series against Australia will begin on September 20 followed by the full limited-overs series against South Africa on September 28 as BCCI announced a detailed schedule for India's home season in 2022-23 on Wednesday. Read more

Pranitha Subhash on criticism over pic of her sitting at husband's feet for ritual: I've always been a traditional girl

Pranitha Subhash recently shared a picture of her sitting at her husband Nithin Raju's feet during a ritual, which soon sparked a social media debate over whether the gesture was patriarchal in nature. Pranitha has now reacted to the incident. Read more

Is your partner ignoring you? Tips to deal with an unresponsive partner

Dealing with a partner who's not willing to acknowledge your presence or communicate with you clearly for days can be frustrating as well as heart-breaking. Read more

Human recreates their golden retriever's puppy pics. Which one do you like most?

Doting dog parents often recreate their pet's puppy pictures showing their grown-up pooches, yet just as cute as ever. And this particular video posted on Instagram by a doggo page dedicated to a Golden Retriever dog named Lady shows just the same. Read more

