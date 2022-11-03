Daily brief: Terrorists fire at two migrant labourers in J&K's Anantnag, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

J&K: Terrorists fire at two migrant labourers in Anantnag district

Terrorists fired upon two migrant labourers in Kashmir's Anantnag district on Thursday. The two men – one of whom came from Bihar and the other person from Nepal – were working at a private school at Bondialgam in Anantnag district. Read more

Imran Khan's alleged shooter: 'Wanted to kill only former Pak PM, acted on my own'

The man who allegedly shot at and injured Imran Khan Thursday evening has claimed he wanted to kill the ex Pakistan prime minister because he is misleading people. Read more

Phone Bhoot box office day one prediction: Katrina Kaif film expected to earn twice as much as Janhvi Kapoor's Mili

Three Bollywood films, all led by female actors, are releasing in theatres this Friday. First up is Katrina Kaif-starrer horror comedy Phone Bhoot, followed by Janhvi Kapoor’s survival thriller Mili, and the weekend will be rounded up by Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha’s social comedy Double XL. Read more

Babar, Wasim and Akhtar react after ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan receives bullet injury in 'clear assassination' attempt

In a shocking turn of events, former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was reportedly injured after an unidentified assailant opened fire during his protest march in the Punjab province on Thursday. Read more

Fight Omicron with these 6 essential nutrients suggested by dietician

Amid the emergence of new Omicron variants BQ.1 and BQ.1.1, XBB, that are not highly infectious but also evade immunity from past infections and vaccines, it is imperative to eat healthy and boost your immune system for preventing Covid infection. Read more

WhatsApp working on feature to edit sent messages: Report

After Twitter, WhatsApp, too, is working on a feature that will allow users to edit their messages. According to WABetaInfo, which reported the development, the Meta-owned platform will bring the feature for a future update of the messaging service on the iOS app. Read more

Web Story: FIFA world cup laws and rules in Qatar

If your are visiting Qatar for the FIFA 2022 world cup, here are some laws and rules of the country to keep in mind. Read more

