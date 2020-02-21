e-paper
Home / India News / Date for construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, agency to be announced in April

Date for construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, agency to be announced in April

According to Kameshwar Chaupal, a member of the trust, the construction could begin on any auspicious day around Akshay Tritiya falling on April 25.

india Updated: Feb 21, 2020 22:54 IST
Kenneth John
Hindustan Times, Prayagraj
Earlier, some VHP leaders had also hinted that temple construction work could begin on Akshaya Tritiya.
Earlier, some VHP leaders had also hinted that temple construction work could begin on Akshaya Tritiya. (Image used for representation).(HT PHOTO.)
         

The newly-formed Ram Janmaboomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is likely to finalise the date for beginning the construction of the Ram Temple and also the name of the agency to be entrusted with the job at its meeting in Ayodhya on April 3 and 4.

According to Kameshwar Chaupal, a member of the trust, the construction could begin on any auspicious day around Akshay Tritiya falling on April 25.

He said several firms, including construction giant Larsen & Toubro, are in the race to get the coveted contract.

At another meeting scheduled in the first week of March, the trust members are likely to discuss the report on preparations being made by the temple construction committee, headed by former aide of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Nripendra Mishra.

Earlier, some VHP leaders had also hinted that temple construction work could begin on Akshaya Tritiya.

The proposal to start the construction on Ram Navami was rejected in the first meeting of the trust in New Delhi on February 19, Chaupal said.

“Since Navami is celebrated on a large scale, starting temple construction on the same day could have posed a law and order challenge to the district authorities. Hence we have decided to pick another feasible date,” said Chaupal.

National spokesperson of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) Vinod Bansal also said the date of temple construction in Ayodhya was likely to be decided by the newly constituted Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in April.

“Ram Bhakts are waiting eagerly for the moment when the construction will begin after Ram Navami,” he said.

