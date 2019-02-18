Dehradun pays last respects to late army major killed while defusing mine in Kashmir

The body of Indian Army Major Chitresh Bisht, who was killed on Saturday while defusing a landmine near close to the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir, reached his home in Uttarakhand’s Dehradun on Monday morning as a large crowd turned up to offer their respects.

Major Bisht, who was supposed to get married on March 7, was in the army’s Corps of Engineers and posted in Nowshera sector. The 31-year-old had defused one mine but the next one exploded grievously injuring him. He was rushed to a nearby army hospital where he succumbed to injuries during treatment. Another jawan who was with him was injured. The Sena Medal winner for “exemplary service” is survived by his parents and elder brother.

His body was brought by army personnel in Dehradun’s Old Nehru Colony on Monday at around 8.30am amid large crowds including chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, ministers, politicians, army, police and administrative officials who paid their last tributes to the major.

Chief minister Rawat reached Major Bisht’s house at around 9.30am to offer his condolences to his family members. Senior Congress leader and former CM Harish Rawat, who also hails from major’s father’s native village, also reached there to offer his condolences.

A large crowd thronged his house since 8am in the morning. Many were seen holding placards with his portrait and shouted slogans like ‘Chitresh Tera ye Balidan, Yaad Karega Hindustan’ and ‘Chitresh Hum Sharminda Hain, Tere Kaatil Zinda Hain.’

They also raised anti-Pakistan slogans apart from shouting Indian Army Zindabad, Indian Army Badla Lo, Hum Tumhare Saath Hai.

Major Bisht’s body was kept at his house for about one hour after which it was taken for the last rites in the holy town of Haridwar at 10.45am.

