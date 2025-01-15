Delhi: 26-year-old man killed by 4 men using bricks, stones in Ghazipur

The Delhi Police have arrested four people for allegedly killing a 26-year-old man in east Delhi's Ghazipur area using bricks and stones. Police nabbed the four assailants and recovered the weapon of crime -- a blood-stained brick -- and a blood-stained cloth from them

According to a PTI report, the accused and the victim had a dispute and fought some days ago.

Deputy commissioner of police (east) Abhishek Dhania told PTI that the police received information of a murder in Ghazipur on Tuesday. After reaching the spot, the police found the body of the victim identified as Deen Dayal alias Pawan.

According to an eyewitness named Ankit, Pawan was killed by Rahul Thakur (23), Irfan (24), Sandeep (24), Nikhil Gautam (25) and two others by using bricks and stones. Police said that the two parties had some differences.

Police nabbed the four assailants and recovered the weapon of crime -- a blood-stained brick -- and a blood-stained cloth from them, the PTI report added.

MP: Woman murdered by father in front of police

In another shocking development, a woman was allegedly murdered by her father and her cousin for refusing to marry the man chosen by the family in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior city.

The victim named Tanu Gurjar was to get married on January 18, but she was not ready to marry the man chosen by her family.

“Mahesh had arranged for his daughter’s wedding to take place on January 18. Tanu was unhappy with the decision and wanted to marry Bheem Mawai. Two days ago, she recorded a video alleging that her family was forcing her to marry someone else and also accused them of beating her daily,” Gwalior SP Nagendra Sikarwar told HT.

She had a heated argument with her father, following which he allegedly shot her with a country-made firearm, while his nephew Rahul shot her with a pistol. While Rahul escaped, the deceased's father Mahesh Singh Gurjar (45) remained at the spot brandishing the weapon. A police team rushed to the house after getting information and arrested him.

The woman suffered four bullet injuries, a senior police official told PTI, adding that a manhunt is on to nab her cousin.

