Delhi air quality remains ‘very poor’ as smog blankets city: Check AQI here

The national capital woke up to a blanket of smog on Sunday morning, with the average Air Quality Index (AQI) at 9 am hitting 303, in the "very poor" category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Commuters pass through Delhi’s new water spray system to fight the air pollution, in New Delhi on Saturday.(ANI)

Despite a slight improvement from the recent weeks, several parts of the city remained shrouded in a dense layer of toxic smog.

Areas like Anand Vihar and ITO reported thick haze early this morning, with visibility remaining significantly reduced. According to CPCB, many regions of the National Capital fell into the 'very poor' category.

Several other key stations, including Ashok Vihar (322), Bawana (352), Burari (318), Chandani Chowk (307), and Dwarka (307), remained in the "very poor" category, highlighting the widespread nature of pollution across Delhi.

According to AQI categorisation, 0-50 is 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor', and 401-500 'severe'.

Further to combat the continuously detoriating air quality in the national capital and its adjoining areas, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of India, has released a statement regarding the alarming levels of pollution in Delhi.

The statement issued on Friday in response to a question raised by MP Dr. Laxmikant Bajpayee in the Rajya Sabha, asking whether it is a fact that "one in every seven deaths in Delhi can be attributed to the city's toxic air as claimed by several studies and reported in the media".

The Minister of State in the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Kirti Vardhan Singh, responded by saying various studies have been conducted by academic and research institutes on the impact of air pollution. In 2025, not a single day had the AQI reached the severe-plus level in Delhi.

The government continues to take measures to address the issue in Delhi-NCR.

The government has established the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) under the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas Act, 2021, to oversee air quality management in Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas. The Commission has been addressing the issue of air pollution in Delhi-NCR in a collective, collaborative, and participative mode involving all major stakeholders.

The Commission has issued 95 Statutory Directions to guide and direct various actions toward the abatement of air pollution in the region and has prepared a Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) to tackle pollution during peak winter months. The government has also implemented stricter emission norms for polluting activities in NCR and conducts regular review meetings to monitor progress.