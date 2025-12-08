Delhi air quality remains 'very poor', likely to turn severe in coming days

Delhi's air quality on Monday stood in the ‘very poor’ category with an AQI of 314 at 4 pm, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). This marked a slight deterioration in air quality, as compared to 308 at the same time on Sunday. Among NCR areas, Jhajjar contributed the most to pollution with 11.5 per cent, followed by Rohtak at 5.1 per cent.(ANI Video Grab)

Forecasts suggest that pollution levels in the city are likely to dip further and slip into the 'very poor to severe' range in the coming days, news agency PTI reported.

On Monday morning, the AQI was recorded at 318, falling in the ‘very poor’ category. At 10 pm, the AQI was at 297.

Meanwhile, the data from CPCB's Sameer app showed that 27 stations recorded 'very poor' air and 11 fell in the 'poor' category in the Morning hours of Monday.

Decision Support System for Delhi's air quality management revealed that transport within the city contributed 17.7 per cent to local pollution. This was followed by Delhi and peripheral industries, which contributed 8.5 per cent, waste burning at 1.6 per cent, construction at 2.4 per cent and residential sources at 4.3 per cent.

Among NCR areas, Jhajjar contributed the most to pollution with 11.5 per cent, followed by Rohtak at 5.1 per cent, Sonipat at 8 per cent and Gurgaon at 1 per cent.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, the maximum temperature of the city remained at 26.3 degrees Celsius, falling 1.5 degrees below normal. The minimum temperature in the morning hours was recorded at 8.7 degrees Celsius, about 0.9 degrees below normal.

Mahesh Palawat, vice president at Skymet, earlier told HT that no significant change in the weather conditions is likely till December 10. “There will be no significant change in the AQI,” he said.

The relative humidity reduced in the evening to 52 pr cent, down from 84 per cent in the morning.

For Tuesday, IMD predicted that the sky will be partly cloudy with wind speeds touching 15 to 25 kmph. The maximum temperature is likely to be around 9 degrees Celsius, and the minimum is around 24 degrees Celsius.