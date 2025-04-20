Delhi airport clarifies IndiGo flight diversion after Omar Abdullah's complaint

The Indira Gandhi International Airport authorities on Sunday addressed the diversion of a Delhi-bound IndiGo flight carrying Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah, citing operational issues due to infrastructure work and changes in wind patterns. Omar Abdullah lashed out at the Delhi airport for his flight being diverted to Jaipur(@OmarAbdullah/X)

The Delhi airport authorities took to X to respond to the Jammu and Kashmir CM's complaint after his flight was diverted, leading him to land in Delhi at 3 am.

In their reply, they said, “Dear Mr. Abdullah, as you may be aware, we've issued several advisories regarding the unseasonal changing wind patterns in Delhi. Runway 10/28 has been closed for ILS upgradation since 8th April, following consultation with all stakeholders and based on historical wind patterns.”

"Additionally, the shift toward more easterly winds and the use of converging runways for easterly arrivals have led to temporary capacity constraints during this upgrade. These conditions, at times, result in flight diversions to ensure passenger safety. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused," they added.

On their X account, the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) had provided several weather advisories, warning passengers that flights could face unexpected delays as a result. They had also stated that diversions had been necessary to ensure passenger safety.

They had also asked all passengers to remain in contact with the airline of their flight to get specific updates.

Omar Abdullah's complaint

Earlier in the day, Omar Abdullah had expressed his frustration with the IGI airport authorities, stating that there had been no communication about how long it would take for his flight to reach Delhi following a diversion to Jaipur.

In a post on X, he said, “Delhi airport is a bloody shit show (excuse my French but I’m in no mood to be polite). 3 hours in the air after we left Jammu we get diverted to Jaipur & so here I am at 1 in the morning on the steps of the plane getting some fresh air. I’ve no idea what time we will leave from here.”

He later added, “In case anyone is wondering, I got to Delhi just after 3:00 am.”

IndiGo has not issued an official statement yet.