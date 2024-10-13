Delhi: Cab driver accused of rape bid on Manipuri student gets bail; victim slams Delhi Police

A 19-year-old Delhi University student from Manipur on Sunday accused Delhi police officials of “shocking indifference” and a “lack of urgency” while dealing with her complaint against a cab driver who allegedly attempted to rape and also threatened to kill her with a blade. The student alleged that she was made to wait for seven hours in the police station before her complaint was registered.(Representational image)

She alleged that the accused was arrested and released on bail the same day, news agency PTI reported.

"When I reached out to the North-Eastern State Helpline of Delhi Police, instead of offering immediate support, they merely redirected me to the nearest police station. Then, I went to Model Town Police Station, hoping for swift action. However, I faced shocking indifference and a lack of urgency from the police", she said.

The student alleged that she was made to wait for seven hours in the police station before her complaint was registered. She also alleged that despite a serious attempt at rape and murder, the police officials in the station included only minor charges in the First Information Report (FIR).

A case was registered under Section 127 (2) (wrongful confinement) and 351 (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Model Town Police Station against the cab driver, identified as Vinod, without invoking charges of attempt to rape and murder.

"Despite a clear and serious threat to my life, the FIR that was eventually filed included only minor charges, allowing the culprit an easy path to bail. The lenient handling of the case and the failure to take immediate, necessary actions are deeply concerning," she told news agency PTI.

The student later addressed her complaint to the special commissioner. Police acknowledged the complaint and said they are investigating the case.

In her complaint, the woman claimed that the driver who arrived for her ride was a different person from the one displayed on the cab aggregator app.



She alleged that the cab was owned by a different person, the designated driver was another person, and the accused was neither of the two but a third unknown and unverified person.

The incident occurred when the woman was travelling to ISBT from her rented accommodation near Delhi University North Campus, on October 5, at 11.10 pm. She claimed that Vinod began asking her personal questions that made her uncomfortable.

Later the driver took a different route and reached an isolated place, where he attempted to rape her. “I somehow managed to get out of the car and flee,” she said.

The woman asked the police to ensure her safety as the accused was aware of her residential locality. She also demanded that the cab aggregator should investigate the incident.