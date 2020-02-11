e-paper
Delhi Congress chief hoping for 'good number of seats'

Delhi Congress chief hoping for ‘good number of seats’

Delhi Election Result 2020: Congress, which drew a blank in 2015 Assembly elections is likely to repeat its dismal show in the national capital, according to exits polls released after voting ended on Saturday.

india Updated: Feb 11, 2020 09:37 IST
Asian News International
New Delhi
Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra on Tuesday anticipated a good number of seats for his party in the Delhi Assembly polls
With counting of votes underway, Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra on Tuesday anticipated a good number of seats for his party in the Delhi Assembly polls.

“We have done a lot of hard work...let’s see, I think we should get a good number of seats in this election. All our contestants have worked hard and I am really proud of them,” Chopra told ANI.

Follow live updates here

“Ballot papers have started opening and soon the results will come out, we should wait for that,” he added.

On being asked about expectations from his daughter Shivani Chopra who is contesting from Kalkaji constituency, he said: “All the young people of my party who have contested for the Delhi Assembly polls are like my children and I’ll be happy when they win.”

Congress, which drew a blank in 2015 Assembly elections is likely to repeat its dismal show in the national capital, according to exits polls released after voting ended on Saturday.

According to Delhi’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Ranbir Singh, the counting of votes is taking place at 21 centres today, which has a dedicated hall for every assembly constituency.

A tight security net has been put in place to ensure the counting of votes takes place in a peaceful manner. Over 670 candidates are in the fray for 70 seats at stake in the country’s capital.

As much as 62.59 per cent voter turnout was recorded in Delhi on February 8, when the elections were held in a single-phase.

Most of the exit polls predicted that Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP will retain the power, winning two-thirds seats while some have even predicted a three-fourth majority in the 70-member assembly.

As early trends started trickling AAP lawmaker Sanjay Singh said his party will register “a massive win.”

Delhi election results: Live analysis, latest updates #ElectionsWithHT
All leads in: AAP takes easy lead, BJP makes gains, Cong yet to open account
In poster at Delhi BJP office, a cryptic message about victory and defeat
UN Chief to visit Kartarpur Sahib during Pakistan tour
Samsung Galaxy S20 series, Z Flip foldable phone to launch tonight
Five key factors for Maruti to consider before replacing Gypsy with Jimny
‘Proof of Balakot success conclusive,’ says former IAF chief BS Dhanoa
2 from IND, 3 from BAN: ICC reprimands players after heated U19 WC final
