Delhi Covid-19 cases decline but deaths cross 9K-mark: 10 key statistics you need to know

india

Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 18:49 IST

Delhi on Sunday reported 4,906 new Covid-19 cases, taking the cumulative toll of positive cases reported so far this year to 5,66,648. In the last 24 hour, the national capital witnessed 68 deaths, adding to the total deaths which have reached past the 9,000-mark.

Here are the ten important statistics you need to know about Covid-19 spread in Delhi:

- Delhi’s positivity rate on Sunday increased by a small margin and rose to 7.64 %. A day earlier, it was recorded at 7.24 %. Exactly two weeks earlier, the positivity rate - total positive Covid-19 cases out of population tested - for the national capital hovered almost double the mark. On November 15, Delhi had recorded 15.33 per cent positivity rate.

- Delhi’s positivity rate is lowest since October 23.

- Delhi’s death toll crossed the 9,000-mark on Sunday after 68 deaths were recorded due to the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours. It is the lowest death toll in almost 23 days, as Delhi witnessed a surge in fatalities at an unprecedented rate.

-This is the second consecutive day in Delhi that the number of deaths has remained below 5,000 and the positivity rate below eight per cent.

- Recoveries in Delhi reached 5,22,491 after a total of 6,325 people who recovered from the illness were recorded on Sunday.

- The city had recorded its highest single-day spike of 8,593 cases on November 11.

- Active cases in the national capital stand at 35,091, out of which 21,337 people are recovering in home isolation. It has dipped from 36,578 from a day before.

- Delhi’s case fatality rate - total deaths recorded from the total cases reported - is at 1.6 %.

- A total of 64,186 tests, including 29,839 RT-PCR ones and 34,347 rapid antigen tests, were conducted by the authorities, according to the Delhi health bulletin. Delhi, which has actively conducted high number of tests across the country, carried out 69,051 tests, including 33,147 RT-PCR ones -- the highest till date -- on Friday.

- As many as 131 Covid-related deaths were recorded on November 18, the highest till date.