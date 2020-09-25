e-paper
Home / India News / Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia undergoes plasma therapy, condition improves: Official

Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia undergoes plasma therapy, condition improves: Official

The 48-year-old Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader had tested positive for Covid-19 on September 14 and then for dengue on Thursday.

india Updated: Sep 25, 2020 21:42 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia addresses the media during a press conference at Delhi Secretariat in New Delhi on September 10, 2020.
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia addresses the media during a press conference at Delhi Secretariat in New Delhi on September 10, 2020. (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
         

Delhi’s deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia was on Friday administered convalescent plasma therapy and there has been an improvement in his health condition, officials said. The deputy chief minister has been battling the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and dengue.

The 48-year-old Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader had tested positive for Covid-19 on September 14 and then for dengue on Thursday. He was moved to Max Hospital in Saket from government-run LNJP Hospital on Thursday after his blood platelet count and oxygen level fell.

Sisodia is being treated in the intensive care unit (ICU) of Max Hospital.

Also read | Covid-19 +ve Manish Sisodia has dengue, blood platelets falling: Delhi hospital

“Had got my COVID-19 test done after I had a mild fever. The report has come positive. I have gone into self-isolation. As of now, I have no fever or any other issue. I am fine. By your blessings, I will recover fully and return to work soon,” Sisodia had said.

Sisodia is the second minister from the Delhi government to have tested positive for the coronavirus disease. Delhi’s health minister Satyendra Jain had tested positive for Covid-19 on June 17.

