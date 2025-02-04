Delhi election | Atishi claims ‘silence period’ violated: ‘Ramesh Bidhuri’s son was sitting with…'

Delhi chief minister Atishi, the AAP candidate in the Kalkaji constituency, has alleged that her BJP rival Ramesh Bidhuri's son, Manish Bidhuri, had interfered in the Delhi seat during the silence period on Monday. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal holds a roadshow in support of Delhi chief minister and party candidate from Kalkaji Assembly seat, Atishi, for the Delhi assembly elections.(Atishi X account)

Atishi, who is contesting the Delhi election against former BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri, alleged Manish was spotted with 3 to 4 outsiders in the area, despite the ban on external interference during this period.

Atishi also claimed that Bidhuri's Tughlakabad team had been threatening voters in JJ camp, Girinagar area.

"Today, the election campaigns have ended. During the silence period after 6 pm, no one from outside is allowed in the Assembly constituency. We received information that someone from Ramesh Bidhuri's Tughlakabad team is threatening the people in JJ camp, Girinagar area," she told ANI.

Atishi said she had informed the authorities about the alleged interference.

"We saw that Ramesh Bidhuri's son, Manish Bidhuri was sitting here with 3-4 other outsiders. I informed the administration about this. The police have taken him, I hope action will be taken and no one other than the residents of the Kalkaji assembly seat will be allowed here," said Atishi.

Also read: Arvind Kejriwal predicts how many seats AAP will win in Delhi election 2025: ‘If women voters…’

What's the silence period?

The Election Commission enforces a silence period 48 hours before voting. This is when all campaign-related or election-related activity is supposed to be completely halted. This is done to give the voters a peaceful break from being influenced by campaigns so that they may make a considered decision while voting.

Under Sections 126, 126A and 135C of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 (RP Act), all election-related activities, which are activities intended or likely to influence or affect the results of an election like holding public meetings, giving speeches, etc. are prohibited during the silence period

The voting for assembly elections in Delhi will be held on Wednesday and results will be announced on Saturday.