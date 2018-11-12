Delhi government offices, schools to shut on Tuesday for Chhath Puja

All Delhi government offices and educational institutions will remain closed on account of Chhath puja on Tuesday, it was announced on Monday.

“All schools of Delhi (government, aided and unaided recognised) will remain closed on November 13 on account (of) Chhat festival,” the Directorate of Education said.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government had declared a holiday for Chhath puja last year too.

Meanwhile, AAP Minister Gopal Rai said the government had made arrangements for Chhath prayers at 1,000 locations in the city this year, up from 565 last year.

About 1,000 ghats have been set up on the banks of river Yamuna for the festival.

First Published: Nov 12, 2018 21:44 IST