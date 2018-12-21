High Court dismisses plea to stop eviction of National Herald publisher

The Delhi High Court on Friday ordered its newspaper, National Herald, to vacate building within two weeks.

The verdict was delivered by Justice Sunil Gaur, who had reserved his decision on November 22 on the plea by Associated Journals Ltd (AJL), publisher of National Herald, against the government’s October 30 notice ending its 56-year-old lease at the premises in ITO area and asking it to vacate it.

The court on the last date had asked the Centre what was the justification to re-enter the premises now when publication of National Herald has commenced.

The Centre and the Land and Development Office (L&DO) had told the court that re-entry notice was issued as it had initiated the proceedings back in 2016 when no printing or publishing activity was going on.

First Published: Dec 21, 2018 14:32 IST