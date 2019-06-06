Delhi Metro’s Violet Line services between Nehru Place and Badarpur delayed

Services on the Violet line between Nehru Place and Badarpur were delayed on Thursday, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said.

DMRC later tweeted to say that the services have resumed on the line. The cause of the delay is not known yet as other lines of the Delhi Metro operated normally.

The Violet Line is one of the six lines of the Delhi Metro, which connects Kashmere Gate station in New Delhi with Escorts Mujesar in Faridabad. The line has 32 stations with a length of 40.35 kilometres.

Services were affected for nearly two hours on May 29 on the Red Line after a technical snag in the Dilshad Garden-Shahdara section of the corridor. The Red Line connects Rithala in Delhi to Shahid Sthal in Ghaziabad.

First Published: Jun 06, 2019 10:14 IST