Delhi Metro to run special early services for MCD bypolls: Check date, time

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced special early-morning services on polling day (30 November) and counting day (3 December) for the MCD bye-elections. The normal metro schedule has been modified on both days to ensure the timely movement of polling staff deployed across 12 wards. The normal metro schedule has been modified on both days to ensure the timely movement of polling staff deployed across 12 wards.(Sakib Ali /Hindustan Times)

Train operations across all Delhi Metro lines will begin at 4 am on Sunday and Wednesday. Services will run at a frequency of 30 minutes until 6 am.

“To ensure smooth and timely movement of polling personnel and staff during the MCD bye-elections in 12 wards, Delhi Metro will start services early on both polling and counting days,” the DMRC said in a post shared on X.

The DMRC further stated, “On Sunday, 30th November 2025 (Polling Day), train services will begin from all terminal stations at 4:00 am, with a frequency of 30 minutes till 6:00 am, followed by regular services as per the Sunday timetable. Additionally, the last train service from all terminal stations will depart at 11:30 pm instead of the usual 11:00 pm.”

Also read| Delhi CM Rekha Gupta leads BJP charge on last campaign day for civic body polls

It added, “On Wednesday, 3rd December 2025 (Vote Counting Day), services will commence at 4:00 am with a frequency of 30 minutes till 6:00 am, followed by the regular weekday timetable.”

Earlier, the State Election Commissioner (SEC), Vijay Dev, imposed a 48-hour silence period ahead of the by-elections for 12 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. The order, issued on 28 November, restricts all forms of election-related publicity to ensure fair polling.

Also read| Delhi Medical Council polls halted over ‘irregularities’

The publication or broadcast of any election material, including opinion poll findings or survey results, is prohibited on all media platforms, including electronic media. This restriction came into effect at 5:30 pm on 28 November and will remain in force until 5:30 pm on November 30.

Nominations for the by-elections closed on November 10, with a total of 132 candidates filing papers for the 12 seats. Of these, 59 candidates are men, and 74 are women. Several women candidates have filed nominations from key wards such as Shalimar Bagh-B, Ashok Vihar, Dwarka-B, Dichaon Kalan, and Greater Kailash.

The scrutiny of nomination papers is scheduled for November 12, and candidates may withdraw their names until 15 November. Polling for the 12 wards will be held on November 30.

(With ANI inputs)