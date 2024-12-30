Delhi police deploy rapid response teams, checkpoints for New Year celebrations

Ahead of New Year celebrations, the South West District Police of Delhi have rolled out extensive security measures to ensure public safety and maintain order. With large gatherings expected, the police have intensified vigilance, focusing on crowd management and swift response capabilities, according to a press release. Representative image - Delhi police prepare for New Year 2025 with rapid response teams and checkpoints(Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)

Surendra Choudhary, IPS informed that the key security initiatives include 27 traffic checkpoints equipped with breath analyzers to ensure road safety and 57 fortified pickets monitoring vehicular movement and suspect activities. Additionally, 14 Quick Reaction Teams (QRT) and 16 Police Control Room (PCR) vans have been stationed at strategic locations for rapid response.

"Special attention is being given to 35 celebration venues and 15 popular spots, including malls, motels, and cinema halls, which will be under strict surveillance. Security staff have also been deployed at 21 bus stops, on 60 motorcycles patrolling vulnerable routes, and in eight prominent hotels. Hauz Khas Village, a popular party destination, will see a high-visibility police presence to ensure safety," said an official release.

In total, the police force comprises seven Assistant Commissioners of Police, 38 Inspectors, and 329 Sub-Inspectors and Assistant Sub-Inspectors, alongside 161 female officers. Regular beat and vehicle patrols will bolster visibility and quick response mechanisms.

Authorities have appealed to residents to celebrate responsibly and cooperate with the deployed personnel. Any suspicious activity should be promptly reported to nearby officers or through the helpline number 112.

Dhal Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Traffic said, "Connaught Place and India Gate are the main points in New Delhi district, which always witness huge crowds on New Year. To manage this, the traffic police will impose restrictions in Connaught Place after 8 pm, wherein we enforce diversions at around 12 points on roads leading to Connaught Place.

"We will allow only those who have a valid parking label. Apart from this, we will divert the rest of the vehicles. Around 400 of our traffic police personnel will be deployed. Apart from this, there will be around 48 bike patrolling teams in the area. Along with this, our team will be deployed with alcohol meters to check and prosecute drunk drivers," Singh told ANI.