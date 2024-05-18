Delhi Police issues traffic advisories ahead of Modi-Rahul poll rallies today. Check roads to avoid

The Delhi Police have issued traffic advisories ahead of two significant political rallies for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections on May 18 in the national capital. The Delhi Police wrote on its official handle on X, “Special traffic arrangements will be effective around Ram Lila Ground, Ashok Vihar Phase-IV) on 18th May, 2024 from 2:00 PM onwards. Kindly follow the advisory.” Certain diversion points that were named included Mangal Pandey Marg Road No.66 crossing, Khajoori Chowk, Prerna Chowk, Ambedkar Chowk, and Nimri Colony, among others.(HT File)

According to the advisory, commuters were advised to avoid several roads, including Chaudhari Gulab Singh Road, KC Goel Marg, Nahar Singh Marg, Satyawati College Road in Ashok Vihar, Swami Narayan Marg, Nahar Singh Marg and Nirankari Marg.

Apart from this, certain diversion points were named. These included Prerna Chowk, Ambedkar Chowk, Nimri Colony and Shankar Chowk.

In another post, the Delhi Police also issued an advisory for commuters travelling towards Yamuna Khadar area, Kartarpur (Shastri Park Pusta Road). “VVIP will visit Yamuna Khadar area, Kartarpur, New Delhi on 18.05.2024 at 1800 hours to address a rally… Large number of people are expected to attend this rally which may affect the traffic on surrounding roads… To ensure smooth traffic management in the vicinity of place… measures will be taken from 2pm onwards…” the Delhi Police stated in the advisory.

The police also recommended that commuters avoid travelling on Wazirabad Road, including Signature Bridge, Pusta Road from Shastri Park to Khajuri Chowk, and other areas.

“Since traffic will remain closed on Pusta Road from Shastri Park to Khajuri Chowk on both carriageways from 2 pm onwards till the completion of the program, commuters are advised to go straight on Khajuri flyover towards Loni," the advisory read.

Certain diversion points that were named included Mangal Pandey Marg Road No.66 crossing, Khajoori Chowk, and Shastri Park red light point.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to hold his first campaign rally in North East Delhi on Saturday, while Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will campaign in the Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency.

Security beefed up in Delhi

According to two officers familiar with the security arrangements, there will be a minimum of four-layer security cordon involving the Special Protection Group (SPG), the Delhi Police security wing, and local police will be set up as the Prime Minister addresses the rally at the DDA ground later in the day.

Over 2,000 security and traffic personnel will be deployed in and around the venue to manage the crowd.

All security measures, including venue and area scanning, have been completed. A final inspection involving sniffer dogs, bomb detection and disposal squads, and other relevant teams will take place on Saturday before the rally begins.

The internal security cordon for the PM will be formed by Special Protection Group commandos, while officials from the Delhi Police's PM security wing will be positioned in the second layer of security.