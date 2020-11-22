e-paper
Delhi ranks 62 in list of world’s best cities: Here are the 10 best cities

Apart from Delhi, the other cities that have been featured in the list include San Francisco, Amsterdam, Rome, Washington DC, Abu Dhabi, Toronto, Prague, St Petersburg, among others.

india Updated: Nov 22, 2020, 13:30 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Last year, Delhi was at the 81st position and has significantly improved its ranking this year.
Last year, Delhi was at the 81st position and has significantly improved its ranking this year.
         

Delhi has featured in the list of World’s Best Cities for 2021 and is the only Indian city to rank among the 100 best cities across the world. Delhi, the national capital of India, has been placed at the 62nd position in this list of the world’s best cities for 2021.

Last year, Delhi was at the 81st position and has significantly improved its ranking this year. The ranking has been done by Resonance Consultancy Limited, a Vancouver-based company which has specialities in destination development, branding, marketing, design, tourism, data, and travel reports.

Apart from Delhi, the other cities that have been featured in the list include San Francisco, Amsterdam, Rome, Washington DC, Abu Dhabi, Toronto, Prague, St Petersburg, among others.

The ranking of the best cities across the world is done based on the quality of place, reputation and competitive identity of global cities based on the perceptions of the people who matter most–talent, tourists and business leaders.

Retweeting Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia’s post, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote, “Such a good news for all Dilliwalas. All dilli walas have worked so hard in the last six years to make it happen. The world is noticing the positive changes happening in Delhi.”

The world’s 10 best cities for 2021 are:

1.London

2. New York

3.Paris

4.Moscow

5.Tokyo

6.Dubai

7.Singapore

8. Barcelona

9. Los Angeles

10. Madrid

