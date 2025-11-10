Delhi Red Fort blast: Noida tightens security and checks at metro stations, crowded places

Security has been stepped up in Gautam Buddh Nagar following a blast in a car near the Red Fort in Delhi on Monday evening, police officials said. GBN Police on alert after Delhi Red Fort blast. Noida Police are conducting checks at the Botanical Metro Station in Noida.( Sunil Ghosh/Hindustan Times)

Police teams are conducting checking drives at metro stations and crowded places, and have erected barricades at key locations to inspect suspicious vehicles, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Yamuna Prasad, along with police personnel, carried out foot patrols in Sector 62 and other crowded areas under the jurisdiction of the Sector 58 police station to review security arrangements.

He directed station in-charges to set up barricades, stop suspicious vehicles, and ensure thorough checking.

Similarly, DCP (Central Noida) Shakti Mohan Awasthy, accompanied by ACP-1 Central Noida Varnika Singh, led checking operations at metro stations and nearby crowded areas under the jurisdiction of the Sector 63 police station.

Awasthy instructed the Station House Officer to keep a close watch on all suspicious vehicles, maintain strict surveillance through CCTV cameras, and ensure constant patrolling by PCR and PRV vehicles, officials added.

A high-intensity explosion occurred near the Red Fort metro station on Monday evening, gutting several vehicles and killing at least eight people, officials said.

Twenty-four people were injured in the blast that took place at a time when the area was milling with people. The injured were taken to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) hospital a few kilometres away.