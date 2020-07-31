e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 31, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Delhi Riots: L-G refers lawyers issue to President Kovind

Delhi Riots: L-G refers lawyers issue to President Kovind

The L-G also issued an interim order, saying till the matter is resolved by the President the panel of lawyers appointed by the Delhi Police and approved by his office will continue to argue cases.

india Updated: Jul 31, 2020 06:47 IST
Hindustan Times
Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal.
Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal.(HT photo)
         

Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Anil Baijal on Thursday referred the issue pertaining to the appointment of a panel of lawyers to argue cases regarding the February riots in the city to the President.

The L-G also issued an interim order, saying till the matter is resolved by the President the panel of lawyers appointed by the Delhi Police and approved by his office will continue to argue cases.

The Delhi government in a statement said Baijal invoked Article 239AA(4) of the Indian Constitution and referred the dispute to the President, citing “differences of opinion” with the elected government.

On Tuesday, the Delhi Cabinet, in its meeting chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, had rejected the panel of lawyers proposed by the Delhi Police, saying it would not help a “free and fair” trial of the cases related to the riots in north-east Delhi. Following this, Kejriwal on Wednesday evening went to meet the L-G to discuss the issue.

“The L-G invoked special powers granted to him under the Constitution. The home department of the Delhi government has been ordered to approve the panel chosen by the Delhi Police. The Delhi government will now have to implement the order at any cost as it is mandated by the Constitution,” the government statement read.

The L-G’s office refused to comment on the matter.

On July 10, the Delhi police had proposed the names of six special public prosecutors to argue 85 cases related to riots and the anti-CAA protests. But, the Delhi government had rejected the panel.

tags
htsmartcast
top news
How will Covid-19 interact with India’s infection season?
How will Covid-19 interact with India’s infection season?
Unlock 3: Hotels, banquets in Delhi can open, no decision on gyms
Unlock 3: Hotels, banquets in Delhi can open, no decision on gyms
What can explain the mystery of China’s Covid-19 numbers?
What can explain the mystery of China’s Covid-19 numbers?
Covid-19 vaccine development progressing well, says AstraZeneca
Covid-19 vaccine development progressing well, says AstraZeneca
New York City steels itself for Covid-19 to return in the fall
New York City steels itself for Covid-19 to return in the fall
‘He handled us really well’: How Dhoni helped Kuldeep-Chahal duo
‘He handled us really well’: How Dhoni helped Kuldeep-Chahal duo
FMCG industry growth may remain flat in 2020: Nielsen
FMCG industry growth may remain flat in 2020: Nielsen
‘Disengagement of Indian, Chinese troops along LAC not yet complete’: India
‘Disengagement of Indian, Chinese troops along LAC not yet complete’: India
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Assam Floods

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In