Delhi Riots: L-G refers lawyers issue to President Kovind

Updated: Jul 31, 2020 06:47 IST

Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Anil Baijal on Thursday referred the issue pertaining to the appointment of a panel of lawyers to argue cases regarding the February riots in the city to the President.

The L-G also issued an interim order, saying till the matter is resolved by the President the panel of lawyers appointed by the Delhi Police and approved by his office will continue to argue cases.

The Delhi government in a statement said Baijal invoked Article 239AA(4) of the Indian Constitution and referred the dispute to the President, citing “differences of opinion” with the elected government.

On Tuesday, the Delhi Cabinet, in its meeting chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, had rejected the panel of lawyers proposed by the Delhi Police, saying it would not help a “free and fair” trial of the cases related to the riots in north-east Delhi. Following this, Kejriwal on Wednesday evening went to meet the L-G to discuss the issue.

“The L-G invoked special powers granted to him under the Constitution. The home department of the Delhi government has been ordered to approve the panel chosen by the Delhi Police. The Delhi government will now have to implement the order at any cost as it is mandated by the Constitution,” the government statement read.

The L-G’s office refused to comment on the matter.

On July 10, the Delhi police had proposed the names of six special public prosecutors to argue 85 cases related to riots and the anti-CAA protests. But, the Delhi government had rejected the panel.