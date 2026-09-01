Delhi school under scanner for operating without recognition, may get shut down

The Delhi government has launched a probe into a school in the city over alleged lack of recognition. According to reports, this probe follows the Education Department's receipt of information that the school lacks proper recognition to operate. Delhi education minister Ashish Sood stated that officials are looking into the documents of the school to check if it meets the required norms. (ANI)

Taking to social media platform X, Delhi education minister Ashish Sood stated that officials are looking into the documents of the school to check if it meets the required norms.

"If any violation, irregularity, or non-compliance with the prescribed norms is established, strict action will be taken under the applicable provisions of the RTE Act and other relevant laws. Based on the findings of the inquiry, appropriate action, including closure of the school, may also be taken in accordance with the law," he wrote on X.