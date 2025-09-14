Delhi: Speeding car lands on railway track after toppling off Mukarba Chowk flyover

A car toppled over from the Mukarba Chowk flyover in Delhi and landed on a railway track near the Haiderpur metro station in northern part of the capital on Sunday. The police team found the car in an overturned condition in the tracks below the Ring Road.(ANI Video Grab)

The driver, identified as 35-year-old Sachin Chaudhary, escaped with only minor injuries to his shoulder and face, with no other injuries being reported in the incident, news agency PTI reported.

The police at the Samaypur Badli police station, after receiving information about the accident in the morning, rushed a team to the spot. The team found the car in an overturned condition in the tracks below the Ring Road, deputy commissioner of police (outernorth) Hareshwar Swami said in a statement.

How did the car fall off the flyover?

The driver allegedly lost control of the car, leading to the accident. Chaudhary, who was travelling from Peeragarhi to Ghaziabad, according to his statement to the police, said he had lost control of the car on the stretch of the flyover which crosses the railway lines.

Following this, the car had hit the pavement to the side, and overshot the railings of the flyover to roll down the grassy slopes, finally landing on the tracks upside down, PTI quoted DCP Swami as saying.

After the police reached the spot, the vehicle was removed from the railway tracks, with no train movement being affected due to the accident.

However, the police said that a blue motorcycle had also been found near the spot of the accident. While it had no relation to the accident, the two-wheeler had been parked at the spot since Saturday, PTI reported.

The police are now tracing the owner of the bike to determine whether it had been stolen, while clarifying that both cases unrelated to each other.

“These are two separate and unrelated incidents. No mishap concerning the motorcycle has been reported,” Swami said, adding that investigation was underway.