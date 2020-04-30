Delhi to evacuate students from Kota, says Arvind Kejriwal

delhi

Updated: Apr 30, 2020 15:09 IST

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter on Thursday to announce that his government would be evacuating students form Kota in Rajasthan who have been stranded in the lockdown.

“Delhi govt is making arrangements to soon bring Del students back home from Kota,” Kejriwal tweeted.

It it’s not clear how many students from Delhi are in Kota.

The Delhi government’s decision to evacuate students from the city stranded in the coaching hub of Kota came after the Centre announced Wednesday that migrant workers, tourists, students and other people stranded in different parts of the country due to the ongoing lockdown will be allowed to move to their respective destinations with certain conditions.

Uttar Pradesh was the first state to evacuate its students from Kota earlier this month when it sent over 250 buses to bring back about 10,000 students.

Earlier this week, the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh evacuated about 400 students from Kota.

UP’s decision to evacuate students had put pressure on other states to take similar steps but most have refrained so far to carry out evacuations during the lockdown.

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar had consistently refused to evacuate students or anybody else from the state stranded outside unless the Centre

He had maintained that the state was strictly adhering to the central guidelines on the lockdown, and it would not be possible to evacuate anybody until the Centre amended or issued fresh directive in this regard which it finally did on Wednesday.